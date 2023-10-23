KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO:6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.

The highlights are as follows:

First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,160.7 billion, 2.6% higher Y/Y.

First half operating profit increased 20.1% Y/Y to ¥115.8 billion, marking a record high.

First half profit before income taxes increased 22.8 % Y/Y to ¥145.4 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 22.4% Y/Y to ¥106.1 billion. Both stood at record highs.

EPS: ¥184.62 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended September 30, Increase (Decrease) % Three months ended September 30, Increase (Decrease)% 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,160,662 1,130,767 2.6% 594,607 590,398 0.7% Operating profit ------------------------------------------------------------------ 115,782 96,368 20.1% 55,630 51,708 7.6% Ratio of operating profit to net sales --------------------------------------- 10.0% 8.5% - 9.4% 8.8% - Profit before income taxes ----------------------------------------------------- 145,359 118,375 22.8% 59,278 61,386 (3.4)% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales ------------------------- 12.5% 10.5% - 10.0% 10.4% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent ---------------------------------- 106,081 86,649 22.4% 42,040 45,328 (7.3)% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales ------------------------------------------------------------ 9.1% 7.7% - 7.1 % 7.7 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic (Yen) --------------------------------------------------------------------- 184.62 150.31 - 73.16 78.83 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted (Yen) ------------------------------------------------------------------- 184.62 150.31 - 73.16 78.83 -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news1023-02/

A webcast (audio-only) discussing Nidec's financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023 is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. JST on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO:6594) (OTC US:NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2023, 17.8% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 24.3% by automotive products; 41.3% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 12.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

