DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABU LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.2008 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25199098 CODE: PABU LN ISIN: LU2198883410 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198883410 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABU LN Sequence No.: 279842 EQS News ID: 1754809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 23, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)