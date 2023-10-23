Anzeige
23.10.2023 | 10:06
Korea Energy Agency ends its Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting with great success

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency (president Lee, Sang Hoon) announced that its Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting ended with great success.

The event was organized by the Korea Energy Agency and hosted by Korea New & Renewable Energy Association to support promising Korean renewable energy companies. It was held over two days, from October 4 to 5.

At the meeting, 11 promising Korean renewable energy companies met with 33 buyers from ten countries, including Belgium, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Over the course of the event, a total of 86 meetings took place, discussing deals worth over USD138 million.

Korea Energy Agency has been carrying out a variety of online and offline support businesses like this meeting for Korean companies to enter the global export market. This Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting is part of such efforts.

The Head of the International Climate Cooperation Division for Korea Energy Agency Sung-Hoon Kim said, "This Renewable Energy Online Business Meeting was a great success, with most attendees being overseas buyers from Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East," adding, "We hope that the promising Korean renewable energy companies that attended the meeting will continue to find ways to enter the global market and be provided with various opportunities."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-energy-agency-ends-its-renewable-energy-online-business-meeting-with-great-success-301962882.html

