Sodium-ion energy storage system manufacturer, Peak Energy, is working to streamline what it believes is the biggest bottleneck to scaling enough battery energy storage systems to accommodate 80% renewable energy generation and 100% carbon-free electricity in the United States by 2035.From pv magazine USA Peak Energy has set out to use cheaper and more abundant raw materials to design sodium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS). While a sodium-ion BESS is 30% less energy dense than those made from lithium-ion chemistries, they are also about 20% to 40% cheaper, says Landon Mossburg, who co-owns ...

