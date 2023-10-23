Business Park Sofia, a leading mixed-use complex in Central Eastern Europe, is pleased to announce the promotions of two key team members Peter Kunzov and Ekaterina Radeva to critical leadership roles.

Peter Kunzov, an integral part of the Business Park Sofia legal team for 15 years, has been promoted to the position of General Counsel. Mr. Kunzov's deep legal expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the company's mission have made him an exemplary candidate for this role.

In his new capacity as General Counsel, Mr. Kunzov will oversee all legal matters, provide strategic legal guidance, and ensure that Business Park Sofia continues to operate with the highest standards of legal compliance and integrity.

Ekaterina Radeva, with a remarkable career at Business Park Sofia spanning almost a decade, has been promoted to the role of Head of Special Projects ESG Initiatives. Ms. Radeva's demonstrated leadership, vision, and passion for environmental, social, and governance initiatives make her the ideal choice for this position.

In this new role she will spearhead special projects that drive innovation and progress within the company, as well as lead efforts to integrate ESG principles into Business Park Sofia's operations, demonstrating the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

"We are proud to announce the promotions of these two outstanding individuals who have consistently contributed to our company's growth and success," said Tomasz Radwanski Managing Partner at Business Park Sofia/Arco Capital. "Their dedication and expertise align perfectly with our mission to deliver excellence in all aspects of our operations."

These promotions reflect Business Park Sofia's dedication to fostering a culture of talent development and recognition within the organization, providing opportunities for its employees to grow and flourish in their careers.

About Business Park Sofia:

Business Park Sofia is a leading office real-estate developer and property manager based in Bulgaria, operating the largest office park in Central Eastern Europe (CEE). With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to providing top-notch services to its clients, Business Park Sofia has earned a reputation for innovation and quality in the commercial office space industry. Business Park Sofia is the home to approximately 75% of all Fortune 500 and multinational tenants doing business in the CEE region.

