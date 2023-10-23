Business Park Sofia is proud to announce the appointment of Jordan Krastev as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Managing Director, a strategic move that reflects the company's commitment to continued growth of the Park.

Mr. Krastev brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role, as he rejoins Business Park Sofia. With over 15 years in leadership positions within the real estate industry, he is poised to drive Business Park Sofia's commercial strategy and operations of the organization.

In his most recent role as Leasing Manager at Business Park Sofia, Mr. Krastev made significant contributions, showcasing his ability to deliver tangible results and drive business development efforts. After a successful stint at Cushman Wakefield for two years he decided to re-join the company in a senior management role.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Jordan Krastev as our Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director. His deep industry knowledge, strategic mindset, and dynamic leadership skills will be instrumental in guiding Business Park Sofia to new heights," said Tomasz Radwanski Managing Partner at Business Park Sofia/Arco Capital.

Mr. Krastev holds a degree from University of National and World Economy, and has a strong background in business development, strategic planning and market expansion. His approach to commercial operations aligns perfectly with Business Park Sofia's commitment to providing world-class services and facilities to its clients.

In his dual role as CCO and Managing Director, Mr. Krastev will oversee the commercial aspects of the organization, including business development and client-partner relations. Additionally, he will lead the overall revenue strategy of Business Park Sofia, ensuring the company's continued growth and success.

About Business Park Sofia:

Business Park Sofia is a leading office real-estate developer and property manager based in Bulgaria, operating the largest office park in Central Eastern Europe (CEE). With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to providing top-notch services to its clients, Business Park Sofia has earned a reputation for innovation and quality in the commercial office space industry. Business Park Sofia is the home to approximately 75% of all Fortune 500 and multinational tenants doing business in the CEE region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023851525/en/

Contacts:

Verginiya Yancheva

+359882122413

vyancheva@arcocapital.com