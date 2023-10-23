

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in October, a survey conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to a 3-month high of 74.6 in August from 71.5 in the previous month. However, a reading below 100 signals a pessimistic outlook.



All four sub-indices of consumer confidence improved in October from the previous month. The index measuring the current financial situation of households climbed to 59.7 from 56.2.



Similarly, their own financial situation in the next twelve months rose from 68.9 to 72.6.



Expectations regarding the general economic situation over the year strengthened in October, with the index rising to 72.9 from 68.0.



The indicator measuring spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months increased to 93.2 from 92.7.



