LaVie Mom Launches New Prenatal and Postpartum Supplements

Ginger Prenatal Vitamin and Prebiotic Fiber Gummy join the brand's exciting collection of new products to launch this year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / LaVie Mom, a leading name in pre and postnatal care products, today announced the launch of its new, highly-anticipated prenatal supplements, including a Ginger Prenatal Vitamin and a Prebiotic Fiber Postpartum Gummy. These supplements are the first to be offered by the brand.

LaVie Prenatal Vitamin

LaVie Prenatal Vitamins with Ginger, DHA, Folic Acid, & Iron - Pregnancy Must-Haves for Baby's Brain & Body Development - Non-GMO, Gluten-Free Prenatals for Women (1 Month Supply)

Ginger Prenatal Vitamin Features & Benefits

Brain & Body Support: Formulated with DHA and Folic Acid, providing essential nutrients needed to support a developing baby's brain, nervous system, and overall growth for a healthy pregnancy.



Prebiotic Fiber Postpartum Gummy Features & Benefits

Gut and Digestive Support: These gummies promote friendly gut bacteria, aid digestion, and may help strengthen the immune system. Take 2 gummies daily, with 60 vegetarian gummies in each bottle, providing a 30-day supply.



"Our community of over half a million mothers spoke and we listened," says Liz Fleming, spokesperson at LaVie Mom. "We're thrilled that our team of experts can develop products like our new supplements that safely and effectively meet their needs."

These new supplements join LaVie Mom's lineup of other premium breastfeeding products launched this year, including its Hydrogel Nipple Pads, a 3-in-1 Periwinkle Warming Massager (with 45 vibration settings), an On-The-Go Travel Massager, Silver Nursing Cups, Pump Spray and a premium version of its popular Pump Strap.

