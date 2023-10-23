Asthma Biologics Market Predicted to Reach USD 19.2 billion by 2031, Growing at a 12.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Asthma biologics are revolutionizing the treatment of severe asthma, offering targeted therapies that address underlying inflammation and improve patients' quality of life.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The asthma biologics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 6.5 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 12.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 19.2 billion.

Asthma biologics are shifting towards personalized treatment regimens. With advances in biomarker identification, physicians can better match patients with the right biologic therapy. This tailoring of treatment can lead to improved efficacy and reduced side effects, opening doors for further research and development in this area.

Asthma Biologics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2020 Size in 2022 US$ 6.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 More than US$ 19.2 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.5 % No. of Pages 148 Pages Segments covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel

While most of the focus has been on adult patients, there is a growing realization that pediatric asthma represents an underserved market. Developing biologics specifically for children and adolescents could address this gap and create new revenue streams for pharmaceutical companies.

The rise of telemedicine and digital health platforms offers a unique opportunity to monitor asthma patients remotely, gather real time data, and tailor treatment plans accordingly. These technologies can complement biologics and improve patient adherence, creating a niche for innovative solutions in the market.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Interleukin Inhibitors are currently the dominating drug class in the asthma biologics market, revolutionizing treatment for severe asthma.

Retail Pharmacies dominate the distribution channel in the asthma biologics market due to accessibility and patient-pharmacist interaction.

North America leads the asthma biologics market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research, and high asthma prevalence.

Market Trends for Asthma Biologics

Asthma biologics are increasingly tailored to individual patient profiles, improving effectiveness and minimizing side effects.

The market is expanding to address pediatric asthma, recognizing an underserved demographic.

Emerging biologics target non allergic asthma, addressing a substantial patient group.

Digital health platforms and telemedicine are integrated for remote patient monitoring, data gathering, and personalized treatment planning.

Developing regions in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are witnessing market growth, driven by increasing asthma prevalence and healthcare investments.

Global Market for Asthma Biologics: Regional Outlook

The asthma biologics market in North America is a dynamic landscape. It is dominated by the United States, where high asthma prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and substantial R&D investments drive market growth.

Europe asthma biologics market is thriving, with the United Kingdom, Germany, and France at the forefront. The region benefits from a robust healthcare system and rising asthma incidence. Personalized medicine is a growing trend, with biologics targeting specific patient profiles.

Regulatory agencies like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ensure high quality standards, fostering innovation. The European market also experiences expansion into non-allergic asthma treatments, emphasizing a holistic approach to asthma management.

The Asia Pacific asthma biologics market is evolving rapidly fueled by the surging asthma rates and increased healthcare spending. Countries like Japan, China, and India are key players. The region is focused on pediatric asthma treatments and telemedicine integration, harnessing digital health for better patient care.

The market has vast potential, which is attractive to both established pharmaceutical companies and emerging startups. As biologics gain traction, they address the unique healthcare challenges of diverse Asian populations.

Global Asthma Biologics Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the asthma biologics market is dynamic and marked by both established pharmaceutical giants and innovative biotech companies. Key players like AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and Novartis dominate with well established biologics.

Newer entrants such as Regeneron and Teva Pharmaceuticals challenge the status quo with innovative therapies. Collaboration between companies and academic institutions for research and development is common, fostering innovation.

The market is intensively regulated, ensuring the highest standards for product quality and safety. As personalized medicine gains prominence, competition centers on developing biologics that target specific patient profiles and offer enhanced efficacy and fewer side effects.The following companies are well-known participants in the global Asthma Biologics market:

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Product Portfolio

Amgen, Inc. is renowned for its innovative biopharmaceutical products, focusing on breakthroughs in areas such as oncology, bone health, and cardiovascular disease.

AstraZeneca is a global leader in pharmaceuticals, specializing in respiratory, cardiovascular, and oncology medications. They are at the forefront of advanced science and technology.

Global Asthma Biologics Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Selective Immuno-suppressants

Interleukin Inhibitors

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

