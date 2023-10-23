

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Monday that its unit Airbus Defence and Space has secured two contracts worth 1.2 billion euros from France's Direction generale de l'armement or the DGA and Direction de la Maintenance Aeronautique or DMAe



These contracts from the French Ministry of Armed Forces are for the Capability Enhancement and the In-Service Support of the French A330 MRTTs fleet.



The two contracts provide capability extension of the French MRTTs, with a focus on connectivity, including during jammed environments and extreme weather conditions.



The second contract covers the in-service support for of the 'Phenix' fleet for 10 years along with two optional years, at the Istres Air Base, southern France.



As per the company, France is the largest A330 MRTT customer with 15 A330 MRTT ordered.



Currently, Airbus shares are trading at 121.06 EUR down 0.21% in Paris.



