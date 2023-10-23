Augmentum Fintech Plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
23 October 2023
Augmentum Fintech plc
(the "Company")
Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme
At the Company's last annual general meeting on 19 September 2023 (the "AGM"), the Company's shareholders granted the Company a general buy back authority of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.
The Company has appointed its joint brokers Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable programme (the "Irrevocable Buy Back Programme") to buy back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. Any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury. The Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will commence today and will run until publication of the Company's Half Year Report for the period ended 30 September 2023.
Any shares purchased in the Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy back authority of 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.
The Company confirms that it currently has no inside information.
Enquiries:
Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Georgie Hazell Kivell, Marketing and IR
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
georgie@augmentum.vc
Quill PR
Press and Media
+44 (0)20 7466 5050
press@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt
Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLPPaul Griggs, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3709 8733