The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
13 October 2023 £964.10 per Ordinary share.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
23 October 2023