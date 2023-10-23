

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corp. (FTV) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EA Elektro-Automatik Holding GmbH, a supplier of high-power electronic test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications, for $1.45 billion in cash, net of $215 million of tax benefits from Bregal Unternehmerkapital.



Fortive plans to finance the acquisition with available cash and debt financing. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted gross and operating margins and neutral to modestly accretive to adjusted net earnings per share in fiscal 2024.



