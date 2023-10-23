iFabric Corp Announces Maidenform License Renewal

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("CGP"), has renewed its license and distribution agreement with HBI IP Holdings Switzerland GmbH ("HBI") and Maidenform LLC ("Maidenform"), both subsidiaries of HanesBrands Inc. ("HanesBrands"). The agreement covers the distribution by CGP of intimate apparel accessories and specialty bra solutions which are marketed under HanesBrands' Maidenform® brand.

Under the terms of the agreement the Company has the non-exclusive right to use trademarks in connection with the manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of various Maidenform® branded products, in the Company's market segment in certain countries including, among others, the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and a number of Caribbean countries.

"We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with this iconic brand," said Hylton Karon, President/CEO of iFabric Corp. "The Maidenform brand is an important part of our offering, that allows us to gain entrance into some of the largest global retailers. The new agreement underscores the continued confidence that HanesBrands has in CGP, from the signing of the original license agreement in January 2011," concluded Mr. Karon.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company's iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a long-time leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its full potential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

About iFabric Corp:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form dated December 29, 2022 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

Given the impacts of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine resulting in ongoing uncertainty, there can be no assurances regarding: (a) the COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine related impacts on the Company's business, operations and performance, (b) the Company's ability to mitigate such impacts; (c) credit, market, currency, operational, and liquidity risks generally; and (d) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

