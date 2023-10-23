BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 20 October 2023 were:

549.19p Capital only

561.00p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 20th October 2023, the Company has 96,789,597 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,420,267 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.