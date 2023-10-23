

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse has shed close to a percent in the past 24 hours amidst anxiety ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision on Thursday. The Middle East conflict and the earnings updates also swayed sentiment.



The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 14,655.98 having lost 0.93 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading ranged between a high of 14,839.19 and a low of 14,630.81. The index had closed at 14,792.94 on the previous day.



In the 40-scrip index, only four are currently trading in the overnight positive territory. Heidelberg Materials tops with gains of 1.6 percent.



Merck has slipped 4.5 percent, followed by Sartorius, Vonovia and Siemens Energy that have all slipped more than 3 percent.



Amidst the Dollar's weakness, resulting in the Dollar Index shedding 0.11 percent to 106.05, the EUR/USD pair increased 0.11 percent to 1.0605 percent. The pair ranged between 1.0616 and 1.0572.



In tandem with the rise in bond yields in the U.S., German Bond yields have also hardened. The ten-year German bond yields have increased 2.67 percent to 2.9590%, versus 2.882% at the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken