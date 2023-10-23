

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro rose to nearly a 2-month high of 159.16 against the yen and a 1-1/2-month high of 1.6843 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 158.50 and 1.6743, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 4-day highs of 1.0616 and 0.9477 from early lows of 1.0572 and 0.9451, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro climbed to near 1-1/2-month highs of 1.8243 and 1.4564 from early lows of 1.8142 and 1.4499, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.8726 against the pound, from an early 4-day low of 0.8699.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 161.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the aussie, 1.07 against the greenback, 0.96 against the franc, 1.85 against the kiwi, 1.48 against the loonie and 0.88 against the pound.



