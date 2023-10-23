Anzeige
Montag, 23.10.2023
Sensationelle Bohrergebnisse! Diese Aktie ist eine Einladung für Investoren
WKN: A2PSR2 | ISIN: US09075V1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 22UA
Xetra
23.10.23
14:09 Uhr
83,70 Euro
-1,66
-1,94 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIONTECH SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,6083,7214:25
83,6283,7014:25
23.10.2023 | 12:58
BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update on November 6, 2023, And to Host Innovation Series Day on November 7, 2023

MAINZ, Germany, October 23, 2023(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Monday, November 6th, 2023. BioNTech invites investors and the general public to join a conference call and webcast with investment analysts on the same day at 8.00 a.m. ET (2.00 p.m. CET) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update for the third quarter 2023.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a pin will be provided. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.

Additionally, BioNTech will host the second edition of the Company's Innovation Series on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023. The event will provide an update on BioNTech's clinical progress across its pipeline and provide a deep dive into scientific and technological innovations from its proprietary research engine.

Investors and the interested public are invited to join a webcast with investment analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call as well as the second edition of the Innovation Series via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of both the webcast for the third quarter financial results 2023 as well as for the second edition of the Innovation Series will be available shortly after the conclusion of the respective calls and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following each call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Victoria Meissner, M.D.
+1 617 528 8293
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49



