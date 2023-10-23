Methes Energies International Ltd.: Life Cycle Assessment Confirms Bio-based Lubricant Environmental Benefits

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce the results of a lifecycle assessment that demonstrated and concluded the environmental benefits when comparing the use of a bio-based vs a conventional lubricant, motor or engine oil(s).

The additional benefits of minimizing the use of "non-renewable" resources through the use of plant based raw materials have grown over recent years due to a major emphasis being put on global warming potential (measured in terms of CO2 equivalents) and a growing need to reduce the use of valuable and depleting resources. A Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) was conducted to provide an environmental analysis (cradle to grave) of the benefits of a bio-based/biodegradable lubricant, B2 BiOil, compared to mineral based counterparts for bar & chain, 5W-30 and 2-cycle motor and engine oils.

An LCA provides an analysis of the environmental impacts of each lifecycle stage of the product…from the extraction of raw materials to the disposal of generated waste through landfill disposal and incineration. It's a "cradle to the grave" assessment; and, therefore, includes the lifecycle impacts of raw material planting, harvesting, farming and/or extraction all the way to consumer or customer consumption, recycle, lost in use and disposal of these base oils

The results confirmed that Methes' bio-based lubricants had a 29-67% lower carbon footprint than their conventional alternatives. In terms of real world examples, the reduction in impact created by the replacing of just 1% of conventional motor oil consumption in the USA with bio-based lubricants is 626 metric tonnes CO2, which is the equivalent of driving 1,508,447 miles in an average passenger vehicle.

"Another way of looking at carbon is to compare it with trees as a single tree can absorb around 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year," stated Carol Loch, Chairman and CEO. "By replacing just 1% of conventional oils consumption in the USA with b2 biOil is like planting 2.8 million trees."

In conclusion, replacing 1% of conventional motor oil consumption in the USA with b2 biOil would save around 137 million pounds of carbon dioxide a year. Please visit website for complete details of the lifecycle assessment of bio-based versus conventional oils.

ABOUT

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

# # #

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (Safe Harbor Statements) covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe;" and, similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

CONTACT:

James Ray

602-315-4995

info@methes.com

SOURCE: Methes Energies International Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795061/life-cycle-assessment-confirms-bio-based-lubricant-environmental-benefits