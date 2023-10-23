- Intersects 9.50 m of 8.48 g/t Au, 4.20 m of 29.27 g/t Au, and 4.30 m of 12.60 g/t Au -

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FRE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a number of drill holes focused exploration and definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ, Figure 2 for a longitudinal section of the Denise Zone, Figures 3 and 4 for a cross sections displaying Denise results, Figure 5 for images of gold mineralization, Table 1 for assay results, and Table 2 for drillhole coordinates.

Highlights include:

PE-23-663 returned 9.50 m of 8.48 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 155.15 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~600 m;

PE-23-681W1 returned 4.20 m of 29.27 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 236.57 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~570 m; and

PE-23-621 returned 4.30 m of 12.60 g/t Au including 1.50 m of 32.57 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~565 m.

Today's drill results are focused on defining and expanding upon the high grade shoot of the main Denise body, as well as some exploratory drilling to the East. Amex has identified a distinct high-grade lens of subvertical mineralization that dips eastward, in a similar fashion to the High Grade Zone. The presence of significant visible gold, and associated multi-ounce assays, indicates the strength of the mineralized system. Amex aims to define this lens as well as explore for addition lenses along the main Denise trend, all of which will add significantly to the overall inventory of mineralization on the Perron project.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "Today's results clearly demonstrate high grade depth extensions to Eastern Denise, combined with a significant strike length of at least 500 metres. This shoot follows the plunge and geometry of the High Grade Zone, which we are modelling as an underground target. The presence of this well mineralized Denise system adds significantly to the future ounce-per-vertical-metre count in the system and should be highly accretive to a future mining scenario. Amex intends to continue defining this shoot, as well as testing a second higher grade shoot further to the east which likely follows the same plunge as evident by holes PE-22-545 and PE-22-584."

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it currently has 5 drills on site dedicated to exploring and defining the Team Zone, High Grade Zone, Denise Zone, Gratien Zone and regional exploration.





Figure 1: Geological map of the Eastern Gold Zone, showing each of the significant gold mineralized zones identified to date, including the Denise Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/184825_285eaca6d4efe84f_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the Denise Zone, with today's released hole locations in green and/or labelled on the longitudinal. Assay results are presented in core length (m). True width is approximately 70-80% of reported intercepts. Metal factor as presented in this longitudinal is defined as gold grade multiplied by estimated true thickness.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/184825_285eaca6d4efe84f_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section 614875E through the Denise results from this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/184825_285eaca6d4efe84f_004full.jpg







Figure 4: Cross Section 615075E through the Denise results from this release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/184825_285eaca6d4efe84f_005full.jpg





Figure 5: Highlight photos of Denise mineralized intercepts from drillhole PE-23-621, PE-23-663 and PE-23-681W1. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/184825_285eaca6d4efe84f_006full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from the Denise Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) PEX-21-062 424.00 426.50 2.50 0.81 1.86 ~355 And 526.50 531.50 5.00 0.76 2.04 ~430 And 554.00 558.25 4.25 0.62 0.87 ~445 And 562.60 563.45 0.85 1.59 1.00 ~455 PEX-22-077EXT 225.50 239.50 14.00 0.35 0.12 ~160 PE-20-230W1 744.00 758.25 14.25 0.72 0.89 ~660 PE-21-307 595.50 597.00 1.50 10.29 0.10 ~520 Including 672.40 676.50 4.10 0.43 1.93 ~580 PE-22-489 142.50 148.50 6.00 0.71 0.19 ~120 PE-22-495W1 558.60 561.00 2.40 7.42 0.35 ~460 PE-22-506 455.35 457.30 1.95 1.95 0.53 ~345 PE-22-509 593.50 595.00 1.50 2.38 0.30 ~440 And 607.50 610.60 3.10 0.63 0.19 ~485 PE-22-531W1 765.50 769.15 3.65 0.66 0.14 ~580 PE-22-534 861.00 868.50 7.50 0.53 0.18 ~680 PE-22-542 312.50 324.85 12.35 0.85 0.12 ~240 PE-22-562 78.30 79.00 0.70 2.16 0.40 ~55 And 169.00 179.10 10.10 0.66 0.11 ~120 PE-22-563 162.00 166.00 4.00 0.66 1.24 ~120 Including 162.00 162.70 0.70 1.85 6.30 And 169.50 179.50 10.00 0.32 0.24 PE-22-565 232.50 235.50 3.00 1.00 0.25 ~155 PE-22-567 33.50 47.00 13.50 0.59 0.32 ~30 PE-22-572 69.00 76.00 7.00 0.46 0.41 ~60 And 271.90 273.00 1.10 2.72 0.60 ~210 PE-22-584 505.10 506.10 1.00 13.51 4.25 ~375 PE-22-589 310.50 312.00 1.50 4.91 0.50 ~445 PE-23-592 125.00 126.00 1.00 2.95 0.50 ~90 And 161.20 163.50 2.30 1.21 0.17 ~110 PE-23-595 214.00 215.50 1.50 1.22 0.30 ~175 PE-23-602 96.50 98.50 2.00 2.26 0.65 ~65 And 113.50 117.00 3.50 0.97 0.74 ~80 And 130.25 133.25 3.00 0.78 0.28 ~90 PE-23-610 411.70 416.00 4.30 1.37 0.44 ~320 Including 413.00 413.50 0.50 7.66 0.50 And 464.00 472.50 8.50 1.07 0.24 ~355 PE-23-620 556.90 561.00 4.10 0.38 0.10 ~470 PE-23-621 656.70 661.00 4.30 12.60 0.47 ~565 Including 656.70 657.20 0.50 9.29 0.60 Including 658.00 659.50 1.50 32.57 1.00 PE-23-663 690.00 699.50 9.50 8.48 0.63 ~600 Including 691.75 692.25 0.50 155.15 8.30 And 705.80 707.60 1.80 0.84 0.24 PE-23-675 658.50 660.40 1.90 3.59 0.18 ~610 And 692.00 694.50 2.50 0.75 0.31 ~630 PE-23-669W1 487.10 488.30 1.20 0.95 0.10 ~405 And 495.00 496.50 1.50 2.25 0.30 And 514.90 515.40 0.50 10.05 0.40 ~420 PE-23-681W1 653.90 658.10 4.20 29.27 1.62 ~570 Including 653.90 654.40 0.50 236.57 11.10 And 657.60 658.10 0.50 8.01 1.20

Table 2: Drillhole Coordinates for Today's Results.

Hole Id Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Start (m) End (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PEX-21-062 178 -62 0 588 588 615116 5430888 347 PEX-22-077EXT 175 -45 146 398.75 252.75 614941 5430806 342 PE-20-230W1 163 -69 300 853 553 614746 5431009 344 PE-21-307 173 -65 0 733.25 733.25 614746 5431010 344 PE-22-489 178 -60 0 276 276 614873 5430669 339 PE-22-495W1 167 -63 281 657 376 614839 5430963 342 PE-22-506 174 -57 0 493 493 615004 5430875 343 PE-22-509 166 -53 0 709 709 615032 5431039 347 PE-22-531W1 160 -57 147 773 626 615129 5431036 350 PE-22-534 164 -58 0 900 900 615240 5431100 353 PE-22-542 179 -52 0 340 340 615064 5430726 342 PE-22-562 179 -45 0 232 232 615001 5430644 343 PE-22-563 179 -45 0 250 250 615100 5430652 343 PE-22-565 179 -45 0 274 274 615179 5430673 343 PE-22-567 175 -52 0 400 400 615207 5430771 343 PE-22-572 179 -54 0 298 298 615005 5430682 343 PE-22-584 179 -52 0 519 519 615194 5430868 343 PE-22-589 179 -51 0 480 480 615259 5430836 339 PE-23-592 180 -45 0 213 213 615057 5430631 344 PE-23-595 170 -56 0 310 310 615201 5430667 343 PE-23-602 182 -45 0 211.9 211.9 615156 5430622 343 PE-23-610 179 -55 0 492 492 614747 5430904 344 PE-23-620 165 -63 0 663 663 614918 5430968 344 PE-23-621 172 -67 0 715 715 614914 5430976 344 PE-23-663 165 -64 0 717 717 615062 5430968 344 PE-23-675 174 -70 0 750 750 614840 5430965 344 PE-23-669W1 167 -61 275 600 325 614842 5430926 344 PE-23-681W1 176 -66 335 675 340 614840 5430961 344

Corporate Update

Amex also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$7000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

