Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved: (i) the re-election of the four nominated directors standing for re-election, being Levy Cohen, Chanan Steinhart, Neal Sample and Kristina Bates; (ii) the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as the Company's auditors; and (iii) the adoption of the Company's amended and restated equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The resolutions are fully described in the management information circular dated September 21, 2023 related to the Meeting, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Plan has been amended in order to increase the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of restricted share units granted under the Plan from 12,535,578 Common Shares to 17,310,020 Common Shares.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield leverages these assets to operate two business lines: Coinmama (for consumers) with over 3.5 million registered users globally and Wellfield Capital for institutional and professional investors. Additionally, Wellfield has recently expanded the scope and monetization potential of its technology by acquiring Tradewind Markets, Inc. Tradewind Markets digitizes real world assets, starting with its flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products, which offer blockchain-based digital ownership of deliverable precious metals held in custody by the Royal Canadian Mint.

For further information contact:

Wellfield Technologies Inc.

Levy Cohen, CEO

levyc@wellfield.io

Ryan Graybill, Investor Relations

ryan.graybill@wellfield.io

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

