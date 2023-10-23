

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 benchmark slipped in Monday's trade as markets weighed the geopolitical concerns, anxiety about the ECB decision, the rise in bond yields as well as corporate earnings updates.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6,797.41, dropping 0.28 percent from the previous close of 6,816.22. The day's trading has been between 6,773.82 and 6,834.87.



Only 14 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in positive territory. Thales and L'Oreal Renault topped with gains of more than 1.2 percent.



Worldline slipped close to 7 percent followed by Teleperformance that declined 2.8 percent.



The EUR/USD gained 0.13 percent to trade at 1.0607, whereas the Dollar Index edged down 0.01 percent to trade at 106.15.



Yields on France's ten-year bonds have increased 1.81 percent to 3.575%.



