Oceanic Focus: Japanese Authorities to Help Local Fishing Communities Amid China's Ban on Seafood Imports From Japan

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / On October 2nd, Japan announced it will take several additional actions to aid fisheries communities affected by China's measures towards the water release from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS) into the Pacific Ocean, initiated on August 24th and supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



A few countries, notably China and Russia, have expressed skepticism and distrust regarding the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) procedure's compliance and its effect on marine food safety.

As an immediate consequence, China has imposed a ban over seafood imports from Japan. This ban, already 2 months in effect, has greatly affected Japan's local fishery industry. August exports of marine products to China were down 65% from August 2022, to ¥3.6 billion. Japan's Fisheries Agency reported that the scallops' price in the Tohoku and the Hokkaido regions dropped by about 10% during the first release that ended on September 11th. Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the organization in charge of the ALPS process, has reportedly received 200 complaints from businesses over drops in prices and exports.

On October 16th, Russia joined China in imposing restrictions on the import of fish and seafood from Japan, according to Russia's agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, stating that these restrictions were imposed as a "precautionary measure" and would remain in place until comprehensive information showed the seafood is safe.

To cope with the situation, TEPCO announced early October its intention to undertake compensation measures for fishery entities affected by China's ban. TEPCO constituted a 1000-employee-dedicated team to work on the compensation damages. The company also set up consultation desks assisting in the administrative procedures, such as filling out forms, in several places, including in the Miyagi Prefecture.

The exact amount of the damage is yet to be evaluated. However, for August 2023 alone, the compensation amount for the damage is estimated to reach several billions of yen. TEPCO has also already tackled urgent needs for funds and accelerated compensation measures in several cases.

TEPCO's measures add to the government's rescue package for the fishery sector, unveiled by Prime Minister Kishida on August 31st. The relief plan includes measures to expand domestic consumption and sustainable production of seafood, strategies to diversify overseas markets, reputation damage mitigation as well as compensation provisions. The Kishida administration has set up a ¥30bn-fund ($206m) to help local fishers cope with reputational damage, and another ¥50bn-fund to help them maintain their business.

On September 4th, amid China's ban impact, the government announced the allocation of 20.7 billion yen ($141.41 million) on top of the relief package, to support the fisheries industry.

As Tokyo began the second stage of the water release from the FDNPS on October 5th, further drops in prices, sales and imports of seafood products are expected as a result of China's and the new Russian measures. The latter is expected to deepen the challenges confronting Japan's local fishery communities and its fisheries industry. However, it is clear that the Japanese government is undertaking its responsibility and authority to mitigate this risk and assist this crucial industry.

