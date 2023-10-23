Juuli Commits to Global Growth with Pre-Seed Investment

Juuli secures pre-seed investment of 1.2 million Euro, gearing up for global expansion in 2024, offering freelancers an effortless financial management solution.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / Otocber 23, 2023 / Juuli, the hassle-free freelancer finance management platform dedicated to making freelancers' lives easier, is getting ready to expand its operations in the final quarter of 2023. The Juuli team unveils significant achievements and exciting new features that will further enhance the invoicing and payment experience for freelancers in the upcoming phase.

In an exciting announcement, Juuli outlines its ambitious plans for 2024, supported by a substantial pre-seed investment with an evaluation of 1.2 million Euro.

Burcin G., co-founder of Juuli, reflects on their journey, saying, "It's been only five months since we launched the beta version of Juuli, and we are already serving freelancers in over 15 countries worldwide. We are immensely proud to contribute to the flourishing freelancer economy. The global freelance market is on the cusp of remarkable growth, with a projected value of USD 14.39 billion by 2030 and an annual growth rate of 16.5%, signaling the entry of new freelancers every day. This represents tremendous growth potential for Juuli. With the pre-seed investment we secured shortly after launching our beta version, we are gearing up to expand our operations in 2024 and strive to make the lives of freelancers around the world significantly more convenient." This funding is set to catapult Juuli to new heights, paving the way for ongoing growth and development as well as further regional expansions.

Moreover, in 2024, Juuli aims to continue its development, enabling freelancers to effortlessly manage their finances. These enhancements align with Juuli's staunch commitment to making the financial aspects of freelancing as smooth and efficient as possible. By offering freelancers a user-friendly platform, Juuli aims to empower them to focus on their work, confident in the knowledge that their financial affairs are in capable hands.

Juuli team is excited about the journey ahead, supporting fellow freelancers and hustlers worldwide in their quest for financial success in freelancing.

About Juuli:

Juuli is a leading fintech platform dedicated to revolutionizing freelancer invoicing and payments. With a focus on speed, convenience, and financial empowerment, Juuli is poised to transform the freelance economy. Freelancers can invoice and receive payments from anywhere in the world without the need to establish a company, all under a pay-as-you-go model with no hidden costs.

For more information about Juuli and to join the platform, please visit www.juuli.io

