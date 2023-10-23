DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2023 / 12:20 GMT/BST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2023) of GBP114.92m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2023) of GBP114.92m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/10/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,030.01p 5,660,911 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 1,997.91p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,865.00p Discount to NAV (8.13)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 20/10/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 VP PLC 10.89 2 MACFARLANE GROUP PLC 10.60 3 HILL & SMITH PLC 7.63 4 RENOLD PLC 7.32 5 COLEFAX GROUP PLC 6.87 6 TELECOM PLUS PLC 6.07 7 GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC 5.89 8 CARR'S GROUP PLC 5.17 9 ALPHA GROUP INTL PLC 5.14 10 TREATT PLC 4.97 11 SPIRAX-SARCO ENG 4.40 12 IMI PLC 3.87 13 OSB GROUP PLC 3.76 14 ELECOSOFT PLC 3.31 15 MORGAN ADV MATERIALS 3.08 16 GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC 2.90 17 MARSHALLS PLC 2.83 18 RS GROUP PLC 2.79 19 VIDENDUM PLC 1.36 20 SPIRENT COMMUNICATION 1.13 21 DYSON GROUP PLC 0.04

ISIN: GB0007392078
TIDM: RIII

October 23, 2023 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)