Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed BILLIONVIEW (BVT) on October 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BVT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Introducing BILLIONVIEW

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of BILLIONVIEW (BVT), a blockchain-powered community platform that incentivizes users through its value-sharing economy model, focusing on copyright-restricted NFT creations. Users can create and watch videos while being rewarded for their activities, thanks to the platform's native BVT token. This token enables users to support artists, become ambassadors, and foster active communities, playing a central role in distributing rewards and benefits to all stakeholders. This encourages engagement and participation within the ecosystem, creating an innovative environment where users can both create and consume content while benefiting from their contributions and involvement.

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are at the core of BILLIVERSE, representing unique digital assets verified on the blockchain. These NFTs can include various digital forms like photos, videos, and audio files, giving creators a platform to sell their digital artwork and build a social media following. The marketplace within BILLIVERSE allows creators to monetize their content by casting and selling NFTs. Additionally, there are original content auctions where BVT tokens are used, with proceeds distributed among members, content funds, and platform reserves.

BILLIVERSE incorporates blockchain technology to ensure a fair and transparent creative space accessible to everyone. It offers various services like LIFE MINING, an AD System, and BVT Flex to reward users for their contributions and engagement. The platform also encourages community involvement through feedback loops, proposals, and contests, with a vision of having the community play a significant role in its development. Lastly, BILLIVERSE's roadmap outlines plans for the future, including the launch of BilliWallet, NFT Marketplace, and enhanced blockchain access.

In summary, BILLIVERSE is a dynamic platform that leverages blockchain technology and NFTs to empower creators, provide transparent monetization opportunities, and foster community engagement. It aims to revolutionize the traditional content platform model and create a fairer ecosystem for content creators and consumers.

About BVT Token

BILLIVERSEE's utility token, the BVT token, serves as the core currency within their ecosystem, encompassing NFT content and social media. Users can use BVT tokens for NFT purchases, including pre-purchase lists, early access, and auctions, as well as for acquiring memberships, voting on favorite creator NFTs, and accessing VIP memberships. APTOS blockchain was chosen for its high throughput and cost-efficiency, vital for content production and fan engagement. There are two types of BVT tokens: Creator Pool BVT, linked to creators and supporting revenue generation, and Blockchain Solutions BVT, the primary standard for replaceable tokens in APTOS.

Based on APTOS, BVT has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000). Token distribution includes 5% for private sales, 15% for the team, 60% for the ecosystem, 10% for marketing, and 10% for the treasury. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on October 19, 2023. Investors who are interested in BVT can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about BVT Token:

Official Website: https://www.billionview.net/t-en

Contract: https://apscan.io/coin/0x6ed75636f618ef3cadabe8ba590c6c7f560346b28c84056725c1c5d94901f94b::bvt_coin::BvtCoin

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

