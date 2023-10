Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2023. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

