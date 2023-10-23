Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is actively evaluating the possibility of resuming its COVID-19 testing operations, driven by a surge in interest from the film and production industries.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the film and production sector has exhibited an increasing demand for testing solutions to ensure the safety of their workforce.

The Public Health Agency of Canada reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of infections sweeps the population with COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching numbers not seen since last winter. (Source: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/covid-19-hospitalizations-reach-numbers-not-seen-since-last-winter-1.6605491)

"The Company's past success in COVID-19 testing and infectious disease management positions it as a valuable partner in ensuring the safe resumption of production activities. We are actively monitoring the COVID-19 testing policies for the film and production industry and will update the market on any developments," said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Justera

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

