

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Israeli military continues to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes. Even residential areas were bombarded, and hundreds were feared killed in direct attacks. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll since October 7 is more at least 5087in Gaza alone.



On a lean day of economic announcements, early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.



Earnings reports from major corporates might special attention in the coming days. The Personal Income and Spending report, its inflation readings, the New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales, and Initial Jobless Claims might be the highlight this week.



As of 7.41 am ET, the Dow futures were down 140.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 15.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 61.00 points.



The U.S major averages fell on Friday. The Nasdaq plunged 202.37 points or 1.5 percent to 12,983.81, the S&P 500 tumbled 53.84 points or 1.3 percent to 4,224.16 and the Dow slid 286.89 points or 0.9 percent to 33,127.28.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.05, while it was down 0.16 in the prior month. The Six-month and 3-month Treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian markets closed with heavy losses on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent at 2,939.29.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 260 points or 0.83 percent to end trading at 30,999.55.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,844.10, down 57 points or 0.82 percent. European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 19.75 points or 0.29 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 113.81 points or 0.77 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 47.00 points or 0.63 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 65.46 points or 0.63 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.42 percent.



