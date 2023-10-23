Tax, accounting and auditing event to bring together 1,300+ attendees to learn from influential experts, connect with peers and prepare their firms for the future

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) kicks off its 19th annual CCH Connections: User Conference this week in Orlando, Florida. More than 1,300 tax, accounting and audit professionals are set to collaborate, network with peers, learn how to leverage Wolters Kluwer technologies to their fullest potential, and gain new insights on key trends impacting the profession.

Keynote speakers and presentations include:

Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer TAA, will explore how imperative it is for tax and accounting firms to embrace disruptors and turn them into new market opportunities. He will discuss how tech innovation is driving the future and how leveraging technology empowers firms to create competitive advantages that enhance how they provide value to clients and accelerate firm growth.

Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America, will address how tax and accounting firms can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and data to inform their decision-making power for the firm and their clients. She will showcase exciting new product enhancements.

Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank , will share his goal-setting and achievement strategies.

#1 New York Times bestselling author of What Do You Want to Do Before You Die? and a star of MTV's highest-rated show on iTunes and Amazon, "The Buried Life", will share his message of radical possibility which has been labeled an "inspiration for a new generation."

An immersive technology experience that allows attendees to witness how AI is poised to revolutionize the way firms operate. In this hands-on, guided session, attendees will dive into five distinct AI-powered scenarios that showcase the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America, said:

"This year's CCH Connections: User Conference promises to be another incredible event, where our customers will hear from some of the industry's most influential experts, connect with peers and gain practical insights that help them to simplify the way they work, drive revenue growth, make more informed decisions, and grow their businesses with confidence. I, and the entire Wolter's Kluwer staff, look forward to hosting everyone for this edifying event."

Attendees, from associates to partners, will among the first to learn about impactful enhancements to leading Wolters Kluwer technologies including CCH Axcess, CCH® Pro System fx®, and CCH® AnswerConnect.

They will also be able to choose from more than 60+ engaging breakout sessions, lectures, discussion pods and workshops which feature content in four specialized content tracks audit, firm management, tax and technology led by some of the best and brightest experts in the tax The event will also include interactive, hands-on access to live demonstrations of Wolters Kluwer product innovations.

