

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange slipped more than half a percent while markets weighed the hardening in bond yields and the political tensions in the Middle East.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,402.20 and 7,338.59 as compared with the previous day's closing level of 7,402.14.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,349.23, having slipped 0.71 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, only 35 are trading in the overnight green zone.



Flutter Entertainment added 2.2 percent. International Consolidated Airlines Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Next plc and Frasers Group, all gained more than 1 percent.



Fresnillo dropped close to 5 percent, followed by Anglo American, Segro, Entain and Unite Group that declined more than 2.5 percent.



Amidst the Dollar Index slipping 0.06 percent to 106.09, the GBP/USD pair increased 0.10 percent overnight to 1.2172.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds jumped more than 2 percent, to trade at 4.7500 percent. It was 4.655 percent at the previous close.



