

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re posted a preliminary net result of approximately 1.2 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023 due to consistently good operational performance in all business segments. In property-casualty reinsurance, the company posted major losses that were slightly below the expected average.



For the first nine months of the year, the result was 3.6 billion euros. Munich Re has raised its annual guidance for 2023 to a net result of 4.5 billion euros. The previous annual target was 4 billion euros.



Munich Re will provide finalised results on 8 November, 2023.



