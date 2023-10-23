TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
23 October 2023
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Directorate Changes
23 October 2023
The Company announces the appointment of Simon Richard Class (Richard Class) as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2023.
Richard's career spans more than thirty years in the financial services sector. Over more than a decade at Morgan Stanley, he was Managing Director and Head of EMEA Business Development for Fixed Income, and also a portfolio manager for their fixed income portfolios with assets totalling €7bn. Prior to that, he was a Board Director and trainer at BG Consulting, a financial products training and development company. He began his career as a fixed income derivatives trader in interest rates and FX products at Rabobank and Morgan Grenfell. He is currently a senior advisor to OptimX, which helps clients to reduce the costs of using financial markets, and is also a senior mentor. Richard has a Mathematics degree from Oxford University.
There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Mr Class's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).
Directorships current
- None
Directorships in previous 5 years
- None
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson