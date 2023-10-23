TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Directorate Changes

The Company announces the appointment of Simon Richard Class (Richard Class) as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2023.

Richard's career spans more than thirty years in the financial services sector. Over more than a decade at Morgan Stanley, he was Managing Director and Head of EMEA Business Development for Fixed Income, and also a portfolio manager for their fixed income portfolios with assets totalling €7bn. Prior to that, he was a Board Director and trainer at BG Consulting, a financial products training and development company. He began his career as a fixed income derivatives trader in interest rates and FX products at Rabobank and Morgan Grenfell. He is currently a senior advisor to OptimX, which helps clients to reduce the costs of using financial markets, and is also a senior mentor. Richard has a Mathematics degree from Oxford University.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Mr Class's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships current

None

Directorships in previous 5 years

None

