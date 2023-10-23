Mainstream HGUs offer cost-effective, highly integrated Wi-Fi 6 G-PON/XGS-PON performance.

HGUs address robust PON equipment market, projects at $35B by 2030.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of leading broadband access solutions, today announced its collaboration with Gemtek for the introduction of two new mid-market Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 PON Home Gateway Units (HGUs) TB-362 and TB-380. The HGUs are powered by MaxLinear's innovative G-PON and XGS-PON PRX chipsets and also use MaxLinear's advanced Wi-Fi solutions, which includes the world's first single-chip, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 SoC. The gateways represent a significant milestone in the broadband industry, offering high-speed, fully featured PON internet access to cater to the growing demand for triple-play, or bundled, services worldwide. The HGUs are available now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023570178/en/

MaxLinear PRX 10G PON Chip Powers Gemtek's Most Fully Featured PON Home Gateway Units (Graphic: Business Wire)

Targeted at the mainstream market, Gemtek's TB-362 and TB-380 are equipped with advanced MaxLinear 10G PON and Wi-Fi 6 SoCs, offering a comprehensive in-home connectivity solution that is fast, responsive, and reliable. Gemtek's TB-362 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 XGS-PON HGU with one port 2.5GbE, 4-port GbE LAN which provides high-speed XGS-PON internet access while the TB-380 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 G-PON HGU with one port 2.5GbE, and 4-port GbE LAN and provides high-speed G-PON internet access. Moreover, with the integration of Gemtek-specific OMCI parameters that seamlessly interface with different EMS and OLT systems, the TB-362 and TB-380 assist service providers in efficiently managing, operating, and diagnosing their fiber networks. This not only lowers operational costs but also accelerates service time-to-market while minimizing investments in IOP, making them a compelling choice for both providers and end-users.

"With these two new fiber/Wi-Fi 6-enabled gateways from Gemtek gateways, MaxLinear now addresses all different fiber PON CPE deployment scenarios, from SFP+ PON ONUs and PON SFUs to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7-based HGUs," said Will Torgerson, VP and GM of the Broadband Business Unit. "We're able to offer the market broad-based solutions for fiber access that are scalable, future-proof, and high performance."

XGS-PON has emerged as the rapidly advancing technology choice for Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) installations, supplanting outdated copper, cable, and older optical access methods. Meanwhile, G-PON maintains its position as a dominant fiber technology in current use. The global PON equipment forecast is strong, estimated at approaching $35bn in 2030, from $13bn in 2023, according to Fortune Business Insights.

"We are very excited to work with MaxLinear on these new gateways. These HGUs bring versatility to the table, accommodating various deployment scenarios at the end-user site thanks to their configuration," said James Lee, President of Gemtek. "Not only do they provide premium high-speed PON internet access, but they also deliver the lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6 experience to a broader range of households at budget-friendly price points."

About MaxLinear's 10G PON Solution

MaxLinear's BBF.247 certified PRX SoC family offers a scalable solution, allowing for a smooth transition from gigabit to 10G fiber access solutions. The systems-on-chip support various ITU-T PON environments, including GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2, and active optical Ethernet point-to-point connections. The PRX devices are tailored for a range of applications, including fiber to the home (FTTH) optical network units (ONUs) such as single-family units (SFU), small form-factor pluggable plus (SFP+), home gateway units (HGU), 5G infrastructure equipment, and fiber to the distribution point (FTTdp) applications.

MaxLinear's 10G PON chipset is an economical, low-power, and highly integrated design capable of meeting diverse service delivery requirements, from residential to business applications. It incorporates essential components like a 10G PON MAC, SerDes, XFI, 2.5G Ethernet PHY, PCIe v3.0 interfaces, and a DDR3/4 controller. Furthermore, the MaxLinear 10G PON chipset boasts quality of service (QoS) and power management capabilities, carrier-grade features, timing synchronization, and OAM hardware acceleration. With a dual-core, multithread processor and dedicated packet processing, it offers unparalleled service application flexibility and impressive performance. Additionally, it supports network timing synchronization protocols like IEEE 1588v2, synchronous Ethernet, or time of day (ToD), ensuring precise clock accuracy for 5G/LTE mobile base stations.

About MaxLinear's Wi-Fi Solutions

MaxLinear's Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 System-on-Chips (SoCs) represent cutting-edge advancements in wireless networking technology.

Designed to deliver both fast and consistent connectivity in home Wi-Fi routers, gateways, and intelligent range extenders for cable, xDSL, fiber, and consumer retail infrastructure, the Wi-Fi 6 SoCs, built on the 802.11ax standard, offer significant advancements in speed, capacity, and efficiency. They excel in providing faster data rates, reduced latency, and better performance in crowded network environments.

MaxLinear's Wi-Fi 7 SoCs offer a world's-first single chip solution that helps to reduce board complexity, size, and BOM cost. Further, the single chip affords a seamless, coordinated view of multiple bands for an optimal Multi-Link Operations experience. With multi-gigabit speeds, low latency, and support for a massive number of connected devices, MaxLinear's Wi-Fi 7 SoCs are poised to revolutionize wireless communication, enabling next-generation applications such as augmented reality and ultra-high-definition streaming. MaxLinear's commitment to innovation ensures that these SoCs will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of wireless connectivity.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

About Gemtek

Established in 1988, Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE Stock Code 4906) is one of Taiwan's leading companies in the Wireless Communications Technologies Industry, and remains steadfast in its chief position, constantly striving to perpetuate its legacy in this field. Over the years, Gemtek has transformed itself into a top-notch Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for total solution providers. Gemtek employs an outstanding team of experienced research and development professionals, and is one of the few manufacturers in Taiwan that offer key technologies for Wireless Area Network and Broadband Network products.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to the partnership between MaxLinear and Gemtech and statements relating to MaxLinear's HGUs, including but not limited to, with respect to anticipated growth in the potential market opportunities for HGUs and the functionality, performance and the benefits of use of such products and statements by MaxLinear's VP and GM of the Broadband Business Unit and the President of Gemtech. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: risks relating to the partnership between MaxLinear and Gemtech, risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; risks relating to the terminated merger with Silicon Motion; risks related to the terminated merger with Silicon Motion; the effect of intense and increasing competition; impacts of a global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers' expected demand for certain of our products; the political and economic conditions of the countries in which we conduct business and other factors related to our international operations; increased tariffs or imposition of other trade barriers; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; risks related to international geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial research and development investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and a failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Market Information

This press release contains statistical data, estimates and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that information nor do we undertake to update such information after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023570178/en/

Contacts:

MaxLinear, Inc. Press Contact:

Matthew Lea

Marketing Communications Public Relations

Tel: +1 760.415.2529

mlea@maxlinear.com