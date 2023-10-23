Sparta Group: Sparta Announces Passing of President & Chief Technology Officer John O'Bireck

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY)(OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta), has sadly confirmed the passing of the Company's President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck following an intense but quick battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sparta staff, partners, members of the Company's Technical Advisory Board and the Board of Directors are grieving the loss of the man they knew as a dedicated leader and friend. They all extend heartfelt condolences to John's wife Karen, his daughters, and two grandchildren. John was 65 years old.

John was passionate about his work and his workforce, leading with an inclusive approach that fostered strong collaboration and a "can do" attitude throughout Sparta's various divisions. He will be forever remembered by his staff and business associates for his open-door policy, generosity, and warm heartedness. John was often described as having an inquisitive mind and therefore a wide base of knowledge; however, it was his discoveries about the environment and human health that ignited his desire to try to better the world with the right technologies.

John O'Bireck was a Control Systems Engineering graduate from Toronto Metropolitan University. His journey with Sparta began in 2013 as a Director, but in 2017 he took over as Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, guiding the company through the development and growth of several divisions focused on environmental technology, as well as the recent establishment of a health corporation that falls under the Sparta banner. Prior to Sparta, John used his vast experience in production and marketing of technology driven products and services to help build several different companies from inception to the point of acquisition. In the process, he was able to bring a wide range of products to market. Over his long career, John occupied the position of Vice President of Sales, President, Director, as well as Vice President of Advanced Product Development at various public and private companies.

"We will all miss John more than words can express, and we are lucky to have worked for such a smart and insightful leader. He had a knack for bringing the right people together, and so he built a strong team at Sparta. Today, we stand together to honor him by carrying his vision for a better world forward," said Peter Quattrociocchi, Sparta CEO.

About Sparta

Sparta Group is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Sparta products solve problems by leveraging Web 3 technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future. With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies, including autonomous medicine. Sparta's symbiotically structured divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy - enable the Company to deliver customized solutions that fit the specific needs of each client. Sparta takes pride in being the first North American company to provide verified high-quality carbon credits to customers through electronic waste processing. Sparta's state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula) ensure that the Company is at the forefront of reducing the impact of e-waste on our environment.

Join the movement towards a more sustainable future with Sparta Group, where advanced technology meets eco-consciousness.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY) and (OTC PINK:SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Peter Quattrociocchi, Sparta CEO

pquattro@bellnet.ca

416-725-2261

