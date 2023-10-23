LSEB Creative Corp.: LSEB Creative Corp Launches Brand Lauren Bentley Swimwear with Digital Storefront, laurenbentleyswim.com

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of our highly anticipated brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear (LBS), and it is with enormous pride and excitement that the Company has opened its ecommerce platform, laurenbentleyswim.com, to the public for product purchase.

The Lauren Bentley Swimwear brand encapsulates timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship, ultimately forming perfect foundational pieces that will sustain their relevance through time, rather than becoming obsolete with trends or season. The collection caters to both men and women: Women are offered a selection of nine styles in four colorways, and men two styles in two inseam lengths, each in two colorways. The collection was developed with precision, ensuring superior fabrics and trims, construction, and fit and function. This attention to detail was made possible by the strategic partnership made with the manufacturer.

Partnership with a highly capable and established manufacturer was key to achieving product quality that will allow the Company to position the brand as a leader in the luxury swimwear industry: An industry that is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%, reaching USD 33 billion by 2028 (businessresearchinsights.com). The brand's manufacturing partner is a leader in its industry, working with revolutionary technologies and dedicating themselves to ecological and social responsibilities. The manufacturer holds numerous certifications, such as The Global Standard for Organic Textiles (GOTS, Global Recycled Standards (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS).In stride with our prioritization of quality, we take great care to ensure all partners share our commitment to our Company values.

Overall, it's an exciting time for the Company and we are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead as we continue to focus on growing the brand through further development of innovative product design, brand recognition, and marketing initiatives. Management is encouraged by the positive feedback on social media platforms. The Company intends to become more aggressive with its marketing efforts in the upcoming months, focusing on growing the customer base through various strategies; digital advertisement, print advertisement, partnerships with influencers, social media and email marketing to maintain consistent communication and customer engagement. Once this foundation is laid we will progress into expanding our distribution channels, including entering wholesale (B2B).

"This is a major milestone for the Company and myself. Many years have gone into building the foundational elements of Lauren Bentley Swimwear and preparing for its launch, which is why we are so pleased to be sharing the brand's digital flagship with customers. We have been meticulous in our go-to-market strategy, which has resulted in an impressively concise brand identity. Our current focus is executing on our marketing strategies to ensure we are positioned amongst our target market and converting sales." stated Lauren Bentley, the Company's CEO. "A company's story is woven of the brands it leads. Launching our leading brand and its website further illustrates our Company goals and cements our commitment to growth."

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

For more information, please contact:

LSEB Creative Corp.

Lauren Bentley, President

info@lsebcreative.com

SOURCE: LSEB Creative Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795362/lseb-creative-corp-launches-brand-lauren-bentley-swimwear-with-digital-storefront-laurenbentleyswimcom