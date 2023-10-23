Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.10.2023 | 14:40
Crypto Aid Israel 
Crypto Aid Israel Passes USD185K in Donations as 30+ Web3 Companies Join The Emergency Relief Initiative 
23-Oct-2023 / 14:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY CRYPTO AID ISRAEL 
Tel-Aviv, Israel | October 22, 2023 04:48 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Tel Aviv, Israel - 19.10.23 - Crypto Aid Israel, a collective of local leaders in the crypto space, is pleased to 
report substantial progress in our mission to support Israelis affected by the ongoing wave of Hamas terrorism. The 
community-backed initiative has raised over USD185,000 USD (approximately 700,000 NIS), representing a testament to the 
solidarity and collective power of the Web3 and crypto community. 
Furthermore, over 30 companies have rallied to support our cause, with notable participation from accounting giant KPMG 
who is providing assistance with fundraising and distributions. Other major companies contributing to the campaign via 
awareness or financial contributions include crypto wallet provider Zengo, Fuse, Wonderland, Psagot Equity and many 
more. 
Crypto Aid Israel is also announcing two completed rounds of aid distribution to several organizations at the forefront 
of the relief efforts. These contributions, totalling 200,000 NIS, are intended to make a tangible impact on the lives 
of those in need. The NGOs who have already received funding from CryptoAidIsrael include: 
 
Foundation for Advancing Citizens of Eshkol Regional Council: an organization that supports the well-being and 
resilience of Israel's southern communities, particularly in times of conflict, by providing essential services and 
products. 
   -- Funding went for: Support the transportation and shelter needs of citizens who, despite residing in areas 
  close to Gaza, are not officially recognized as such by the Israeli government. This assistance enables impacted 
  individuals to seek safety and refuge. 
Zaka: an Israeli volunteer-based NGO specializing in search and rescue, disaster response, and emergency medical 
services, often working in the aftermath of major incidents and emergencies. 
   -- Funding went for: Securing critical medical equipment and ceramic vests for Zaka's volunteers that are 
  operating on the front lines. 
Lev Echad by Or Hanegev veHagalil: an NGO committed to supporting at-risk youth and promoting social inclusion in 
Israel through various educational and empowerment programs. 
   -- Funding went for: Provide essential provisions, notably food, hygiene products, and clothing to 
  individuals who have chosen to remain in regions that are adjacent to Gaza to protect and support the 
  municipalities and Kibbutzim. 
Latet: an Israeli nonprofit organization dedicated to combating poverty and providing humanitarian aid to disadvantaged 
communities, with a focus on food security and social assistance. 
   -- Funding went for: Latet launched a large-scale operation in the south, providing food and hygiene boxes 
  to citizens in urgent need with limited access to food and resources - those still in the south and those who have 
  been evacuated to other locations, families in need, elderly people, Holocaust survivors and reservists operating 
  in the field. 
 
"We believe that while modest initially, the crypto channel is an important, speedy and innovative one and will enable 
new contributors to join our global ecosystem and support Israel in such an important hour," added Crypto and New 
Digital Initiatives advisor to Latet's board, Eyal Gura. "Once we realized the scale of the disaster and have realized 
it's Israel's most challenging times, Latet started to work in an emergency mode. As we did in the past, in over 25 
national disasters globally and locally, we allocated the entire organization infrastructure to enable immediate aid to 
the families in need and will continue to execute as long as it will take." 
Regrettably, Crypto Aid Israel has been the subject of serious phishing attacks, underscoring the ongoing need for 
heightened vigilance during these challenging circumstances. This concerning development was addressed in a recent Ynet 
News report. Additionally, a brief disruption in our website's service occurred, lasting less than 30 minutes. This 
interruption was promptly addressed by our hosting provider, driven by concerns about potential fraudulent activities 
masquerading as Crypto Aid Israel-an affirmation of our unwavering dedication to transparency and legitimacy. 
Tim Freed, a senior leader within Crypto Aid Israel commented: "We are deeply humbled by the outpouring of support from 
the global crypto community. Together, we have made significant strides in our mission to assist those affected by the 
recent wave of Hamas terrorism. The completion of two rounds of aid distribution shows how crypto can be used as a 
force of good in the world. Our commitment to transparency and legitimacy remains unwavering, and we are determined to 
continue our efforts in providing aid and relief to those in need." 
CryptoAidIsrael expresses its gratitude to the global crypto community for its unwavering support. 
About Crypto Aid Israel: 
Crypto Aid Israel is an emergency humanitarian initiative led by influential leaders within the Israeli Web3 community. 
Comprising organizations such as 42Studio, MarketAcross, Collider Ventures, CryptoJungle, Nilos, BlockchainB7, 
Efficient Frontier, Ironblocks, Israel Blockchain Association, Bits Of Gold and KPMG. This global fundraising campaign 
aims to offer support to Israeli citizens and families in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. 
Visit and donate at: https://cryptoaidisrael.com/ 
 
Contact Details 
 
MarketAcross 
 
Kim Bazak 
 
Kim@marketacross.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://cryptoaidisrael.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1755131 23-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1755131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2023 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
