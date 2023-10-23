HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 for the third quarter of 2023, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the previous quarter and $1.28 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $47.9 million, up 4.0% from the previous quarter and down 9.3% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2023 was 15.38% compared with 14.95% in the previous quarter and 16.98% in the same quarter of 2022.
"Bank of Hawai'i delivered another quarter of solid financial results," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Total deposits were up 1.4% linked quarter, and average deposits were up by 2.4%, driven by growth in core relationship deposits. Our credit quality remained strong, with non-performing assets of 0.08% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.06% in the quarter. NIM declined modestly by 9 basis points, while our core noninterest income and operating expense remained steady. Finally, one of our key priorities this quarter was to support our clients, employees, and community as we coped with the tragic situation in Maui. Taking care of our community has always been a fundamental priority and we will continue to support our community as we build a stronger Maui."
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $120.9 million, a decrease of 2.7% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 14.6% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
Net interest margin was 2.13% in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9 basis points from the previous quarter and 47 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to higher funding costs and increased liquidity, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.34% in the third quarter of 2023, up 15 basis points from the prior quarter and up 85 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.72% in the third quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points from the prior quarter and up 88 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.95% in the third quarter of 2023, up 41 basis points from the prior quarter and up 165 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.40%, up 32 basis points from the prior quarter and up 120 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.
Noninterest income was $50.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 16.4% from the previous quarter and an increase of 64.2% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales and a negative $0.8 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 included $1.5 million from the sale of a low-income housing tax credit investment. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 included a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases and a negative $0.9 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for these items, noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 was $41.0 million, down 1.6% from adjusted noninterest income in the previous quarter, and up 6.6% from adjusted noninterest income in the same period in 2022.
Noninterest expense was $105.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.5% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.1% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 included $1.8 million in separation expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $103.1 million, down 0.9% from the previous quarter and down 0.8% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period in 2022.
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 24.76% compared with 24.57% in the previous quarter and 20.68% during the same quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was mainly due to a decrease in benefits from tax credit investments from the second quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to tax benefits in the third quarter of 2022 related to the aforementioned agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared with $2.5 million in the previous quarter. The Company had no provision for credit loss in the third quarter of 2022.
Total non-performing assets were $11.5 million at September 30, 2023, flat from June 30, 2023 and down $2.3 million from September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.08% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 2 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2023 were $2.0 million or 6 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.6 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.6 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.7 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.9 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $145.3 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.1 million from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $1.2 million from September 30, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.04% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and down 6 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5.6% from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 1.8% from September 30, 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in funds sold. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in our loans and leases.
Total funds sold and cash and due from banks was $0.6 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 billion from June 30, 2023 and flat from September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to termination of $1.8 billion of wholesale funding during the quarter, including Federal Home Loan Bank advances and private repurchase agreements.
The investment securities portfolio was $7.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5.0% from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of 5.2% from September 30, 2022. These decreases were due to sales of $159.1 million of investment securities during the quarter and cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at September 30, 2023, flat from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 4.5% from September 30, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.7 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of 1.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of 7.3% from the same quarter of 2022. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to increases in our commercial mortgage and commercial and industrial portfolios. Total consumer loans were $8.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2022. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily driven by increases in our residential mortgage and home equity portfolios.
Total deposits were $20.8 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of 1.4% from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of 0.4% from September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 27% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2023, down from 29% as of June 30, 2023, and down from 35% as of September 30, 2022. Average deposits were $20.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 2.4% from $20.0 billion in the prior quarter, and down 1.8% from $20.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, down from 61% as of June 30, 2023, and up from 56% as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, our readily available liquidity of $9.6 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
Capital and Dividends
The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.53% at September 30, 2023 compared with 12.21% at June 30, 2023 and 12.72% at September 30, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.22% at September 30, 2023, up 1 basis point from 7.21% at June 30, 2023 and down 6 basis points from 7.28% at September 30, 2022. The increases from the prior quarter were due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth and a decrease in risk-weighted assets. The decreases from the same period in 2022 were due to an increase in risk-weighted assets and average total assets, as a result of loan growth over the period.
No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at September 30, 2023.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.
On October 5, 2023, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on October 17, 2023.
Conference Call Information
Investor Announcements
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
Table 1
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
120,937
$
124,348
$
141,655
$
381,240
$
399,820
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
2,500
-
6,500
(8,000
)
|Total Noninterest Income
50,334
43,255
30,660
134,326
116,369
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,601
104,036
105,749
321,556
312,562
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
65,670
63,567
66,566
194,010
203,627
|Net Income
47,903
46,061
52,801
140,806
164,497
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
45,934
44,092
50,832
134,899
158,590
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.17
1.12
1.28
3.44
4.00
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.17
1.12
1.28
3.42
3.98
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
2.10
2.10
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.78
%
0.77
%
0.91
%
0.78
%
0.96
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
13.92
13.55
15.31
13.91
15.25
|Return on Average Common Equity
15.38
14.95
16.98
15.37
16.81
|Efficiency Ratio 1
61.66
62.07
61.37
62.37
60.55
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.13
2.22
2.60
2.27
2.47
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
59.83
62.50
54.69
61.05
52.50
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
5.60
5.65
5.91
5.61
6.28
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,903,214
$
13,876,754
$
13,126,717
$
13,833,164
$
12,709,045
|Average Assets
24,387,421
24,114,443
23,135,820
24,124,360
22,959,246
|Average Deposits
20,492,082
20,018,601
20,863,681
20,314,079
20,621,310
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,365,143
1,363,059
1,367,946
1,353,815
1,441,706
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
29.78
$
29.66
$
27.55
$
29.78
$
27.55
|Tangible Book Value
28.99
28.87
26.76
28.99
26.76
|Market Value
|Closing
49.69
41.23
76.12
49.69
76.12
|High
58.63
52.37
85.45
81.73
92.38
|Low
39.02
30.83
70.89
30.83
70.89
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
|Total Assets
23,549,785
24,947,936
23,606,877
23,134,040
|Total Deposits
20,802,309
20,508,615
20,615,696
20,888,773
|Other Debt
560,217
1,760,243
410,294
10,319
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,363,840
1,358,279
1,316,995
1,282,384
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,647
$
13,868
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
145,263
145,367
144,439
146,436
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.10
%
|Capital Ratios 5
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.29
%
11.00
%
10.92
%
11.42
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.53
12.21
12.15
12.72
|Total Capital Ratio
13.56
13.24
13.17
13.82
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.22
7.21
7.37
7.28
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.79
5.44
5.58
5.54
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
4.90
4.60
4.69
4.64
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
8.10
7.97
7.76
7.97
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
1,919
2,025
2,076
2,115
|Branches
51
51
51
51
|ATMs
320
320
320
316
1
|Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
2
|Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
3
|Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
4
|The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
5
|Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary.
6
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures.
|Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill.
|See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,363,840
$
1,358,279
$
1,316,995
$
1,282,384
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,152,323
$
1,146,762
$
1,105,478
$
1,070,867
|Total Assets
$
23,549,785
$
24,947,936
$
23,606,877
$
23,134,040
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,518,268
$
24,916,419
$
23,575,360
$
23,102,523
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,222,825
$
14,391,943
$
14,238,798
$
13,428,188
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.79
%
5.44
%
5.58
%
5.54
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
4.90
%
4.60
%
4.69
%
4.64
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.53
%
12.21
%
12.15
%
12.72
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
8.10
%
7.97
%
7.76
%
7.97
%
1
|Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
151,245
$
144,541
$
115,013
$
432,287
$
311,115
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,552
23,301
16,995
70,746
52,079
|Held-to-Maturity
22,838
23,375
20,243
70,161
57,782
|Deposits
18
18
10
63
19
|Funds Sold
12,828
6,395
2,335
22,589
3,181
|Other
1,464
2,121
322
4,182
877
|Total Interest Income
211,945
199,751
154,918
600,028
425,053
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
72,153
53,779
10,296
163,726
16,184
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
4,034
5,436
2,745
14,847
8,311
|Funds Purchased
-
184
40
888
99
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
2,510
-
5,713
92
|Other Debt
14,821
13,494
182
33,614
547
|Total Interest Expense
91,008
75,403
13,263
218,788
25,233
|Net Interest Income
120,937
124,348
141,655
381,240
399,820
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
2,500
-
6,500
(8,000
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
118,937
121,848
141,655
374,740
407,820
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
10,548
11,215
10,418
32,453
33,151
|Mortgage Banking
1,059
1,176
1,002
3,239
4,989
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,843
7,587
7,526
23,167
22,107
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,824
14,150
13,863
41,782
41,008
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(6,734
)
(1,310
)
(2,147
)
(9,836
)
(4,987
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,156
1,038
1,034
3,465
2,695
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,749
2,876
2,486
8,467
7,493
|Other
19,889
6,523
(3,522
)
31,589
9,913
|Total Noninterest Income
50,334
43,255
30,660
134,326
116,369
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
58,825
56,175
59,938
180,088
177,631
|Net Occupancy
10,327
9,991
10,186
30,190
29,942
|Net Equipment
9,477
10,573
9,736
30,425
28,432
|Data Processing
4,706
4,599
4,616
13,888
13,783
|Professional Fees
3,846
4,651
3,799
12,380
10,599
|FDIC Insurance
3,361
3,173
1,680
9,768
4,772
|Other
15,059
14,874
15,794
44,817
47,403
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,601
104,036
105,749
321,556
312,562
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
63,670
61,067
66,566
187,510
211,627
|Provision for Income Taxes
15,767
15,006
13,765
46,704
47,130
|Net Income
$
47,903
$
46,061
$
52,801
$
140,806
$
164,497
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
5,908
5,908
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
45,934
$
44,092
$
50,832
$
134,898
$
158,589
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.17
$
1.12
$
1.28
$
3.44
$
4.00
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.17
$
1.12
$
1.28
$
3.42
$
3.98
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.10
$
2.10
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,274,626
39,241,559
39,567,047
39,264,450
39,670,409
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,420,531
39,317,521
39,758,209
39,392,433
39,848,795
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Income
$
47,903
$
46,061
$
52,801
$
140,806
$
164,497
|Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Losses on Investment Securities
(18,264
)
(18,217
)
(79,600
)
(7,205
)
(382,371
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
84
84
354
252
1,059
|Other Comprehensive Loss
(18,180
)
(18,133
)
(79,246
)
(6,953
)
(381,312
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
29,723
$
27,928
$
(26,445
)
$
133,853
$
(216,815
)
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
4,676
$
2,261
$
3,724
$
5,429
|Funds Sold
386,086
1,273,109
81,364
402,714
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,387,324
2,666,723
2,844,823
2,424,608
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,104,469; $4,411,003; $4,615,393; and $4,668,074)
5,088,013
5,202,698
5,414,139
5,461,160
|Loans Held for Sale
1,450
3,359
1,035
418
|Loans and Leases
13,919,491
13,914,889
13,646,420
13,321,606
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(145,263
)
(145,367
)
(144,439
)
(146,436
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,774,228
13,769,522
13,501,981
13,175,170
|Total Earning Assets
21,641,777
22,917,672
21,847,066
21,469,499
|Cash and Due from Banks
261,464
398,072
316,679
247,506
|Premises and Equipment, Net
196,094
200,297
206,777
208,251
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
86,896
89,286
92,307
94,613
|Accrued Interest Receivable
65,541
64,720
61,002
50,143
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
1,040
1,040
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
21,273
21,626
22,619
23,104
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
458,260
456,889
453,882
451,407
|Other Assets
785,923
766,817
573,988
556,960
|Total Assets
$
23,549,785
$
24,947,936
$
23,606,877
$
23,134,040
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
5,687,442
$
5,968,344
$
6,714,982
$
7,300,157
|Interest-Bearing Demand
3,925,469
4,119,166
4,232,567
4,399,625
|Savings
8,530,384
7,756,426
7,962,410
7,954,006
|Time
2,659,014
2,664,679
1,705,737
1,234,985
|Total Deposits
20,802,309
20,508,615
20,615,696
20,888,773
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
150,490
725,490
725,490
425,490
|Other Debt
560,217
1,760,243
410,294
10,319
|Operating Lease Liabilities
95,453
97,768
100,526
102,705
|Retirement Benefits Payable
26,074
26,434
26,991
37,053
|Accrued Interest Payable
33,434
26,737
9,698
3,405
|Taxes Payable
6,965
132
7,104
13,527
|Other Liabilities
511,003
444,238
394,083
370,384
|Total Liabilities
22,185,945
23,589,657
22,289,882
21,851,656
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: September 30, 2023; June 30, 2023; December 31, 2022;
|and September 30, 2022 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: September 30, 2023 - 58,767,820 / 39,748,700;
|June 30, 2023 - 58,771,036 / 39,725,348; December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750;
|and September 30, 2022 - 58,728,796 / 40,011,473)
583
583
582
582
|Capital Surplus
632,425
628,202
620,578
615,985
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(441,611
)
(423,431
)
(434,658
)
(447,694
)
|Retained Earnings
2,108,702
2,091,289
2,055,912
2,024,641
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2023 - 19,019,120; June 30, 2023 - 19,045,688;
|December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; and September 30, 2022 - 18,717,323)
(1,116,259
)
(1,118,364
)
(1,105,419
)
(1,091,130
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,363,840
1,358,279
1,316,995
1,282,384
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,549,785
$
24,947,936
$
23,606,877
$
23,134,040
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
|Preferred
|Common
|Other
|Shares
|Preferred
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Comprehensive
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|Loss
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
140,806
-
140,806
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(6,953
)
-
-
(6,953
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
11,979
-
-
-
11,979
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
121,040
1
(132
)
-
1,716
3,216
4,801
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(208,090
)
-
-
-
-
(14,056
)
(14,056
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(83,824
)
-
(83,824
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,908
)
-
(5,908
)
|Balance as of September 30, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
39,748,700
$
583
$
632,425
$
(441,611
)
$
2,108,702
$
(1,116,259
)
$
1,363,840
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
$
180,000
40,253,193
$
581
$
602,508
$
(66,382
)
$
1,950,375
$
(1,055,471
)
$
1,611,611
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
164,497
-
164,497
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(381,312
)
-
-
(381,312
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
11,947
-
-
-
11,947
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
247,966
1
1,530
-
256
3,889
5,676
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(489,686
)
-
-
-
-
(39,548
)
(39,548
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(84,579
)
-
(84,579
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,908
)
-
(5,908
)
|Balance as of September 30, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
40,011,473
$
582
$
615,985
$
(447,694
)
$
2,024,641
$
(1,091,130
)
$
1,282,384
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7a
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2.9
$
-
2.40
%
$
5.1
$
-
1.48
%
$
2.9
$
-
1.32
%
|Funds Sold
944.8
12.8
5.31
500.1
6.4
5.06
411.8
2.3
2.22
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,605.4
23.5
3.60
2,741.1
23.2
3.39
3,481.9
17.0
1.95
|Non-Taxable
3.5
-
3.21
9.6
0.1
4.40
2.5
-
1.56
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,118.6
22.7
1.77
5,231.3
23.2
1.78
4,645.7
20.1
1.73
|Non-Taxable
35.0
0.2
2.10
35.2
0.2
2.10
35.6
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,762.5
46.4
2.39
8,017.2
46.7
2.33
8,165.7
37.3
1.82
|Loans Held for Sale
3.8
0.1
6.28
2.7
-
5.50
4.3
0.1
4.46
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,515.0
18.9
4.96
1,456.1
17.5
4.82
1,353.8
12.5
3.66
|Paycheck Protection Program
13.1
-
1.32
14.5
-
1.30
28.0
0.2
3.02
|Commercial Mortgage
3,792.6
51.1
5.35
3,814.9
49.3
5.19
3,530.9
33.3
3.74
|Construction
241.9
3.7
6.09
246.8
3.5
5.70
233.0
2.8
4.81
|Commercial Lease Financing
62.6
0.3
1.84
65.4
0.3
1.67
89.1
0.4
1.58
|Residential Mortgage
4,715.3
42.8
3.62
4,704.0
41.2
3.50
4,526.6
37.4
3.30
|Home Equity
2,283.5
20.1
3.49
2,272.3
19.0
3.35
2,144.8
16.4
3.04
|Automobile
868.0
8.2
3.75
879.3
7.7
3.53
795.5
6.4
3.19
|Other 4
411.2
6.5
6.24
423.5
6.4
6.04
425.0
5.9
5.48
|Total Loans and Leases
13,903.2
151.6
4.34
13,876.8
144.9
4.19
13,126.7
115.3
3.49
|Other
91.6
1.5
6.40
94.8
2.2
8.94
36.9
0.3
3.49
|Total Earning Assets
22,708.8
212.4
3.72
22,496.7
200.2
3.56
21,748.3
155.3
2.84
|Cash and Due from Banks
289.8
316.6
233.5
|Other Assets
1,388.8
1,301.1
1,154.0
|Total Assets
$
24,387.4
$
24,114.4
$
23,135.8
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,929.7
6.6
0.67
$
4,037.4
7.5
0.75
$
4,286.0
1.4
0.13
|Savings
7,952.6
39.1
1.95
7,667.6
26.6
1.39
7,962.0
6.6
0.33
|Time
2,767.8
26.5
3.79
2,296.1
19.7
3.44
1,146.9
2.3
0.79
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,650.1
72.2
1.95
14,001.1
53.8
1.54
13,394.9
10.3
0.30
|Funds Purchased
-
-
-
14.6
0.2
5.00
4.9
0.1
3.17
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
195.2
2.5
5.09
-
-
-
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
528.5
4.0
2.99
725.5
5.4
2.96
425.5
2.7
2.52
|Other Debt
1,365.7
14.8
4.31
1,255.8
13.5
4.31
10.3
0.2
7.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
16,544.3
91.0
2.18
16,192.2
75.4
1.87
13,835.6
13.3
0.38
|Net Interest Income
$
121.4
$
124.8
|
$
142.0
|Interest Rate Spread
1.54
%
1.69
%
2.46
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.13
%
2.22
%
2.60
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,842.0
6,017.5
7,468.8
|Other Liabilities
636.0
541.6
463.5
|Shareholders' Equity
1,365.1
1,363.1
1,367.9
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
24,387.4
$
24,114.4
$
23,135.8
1
|Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $437,000, $471,000, and $343,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
3
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
3.2
$
0.1
2.60
%
$
3.3
$
-
0.76
%
|Funds Sold
582.7
22.6
5.11
308.6
3.2
1.36
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,721.5
70.6
3.46
3,998.2
52.0
1.74
|Non-Taxable
7.6
0.2
4.22
2.8
-
1.84
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,227.8
69.7
1.78
4,530.4
57.4
1.69
|Non-Taxable
35.2
0.6
2.10
35.7
0.6
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,992.1
141.1
2.36
8,567.1
110.0
1.71
|Loans Held for Sale
2.7
0.1
5.82
8.1
0.2
3.43
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,461.2
52.7
4.82
1,339.0
31.4
3.13
|Paycheck Protection Program
14.8
0.2
1.70
51.7
2.5
6.59
|Commercial Mortgage
3,781.7
145.6
5.15
3,350.3
81.3
3.25
|Construction
256.2
11.1
5.81
227.7
7.3
4.30
|Commercial Lease Financing
64.9
0.5
1.11
94.0
1.0
1.49
|Residential Mortgage
4,695.4
123.8
3.51
4,439.1
108.6
3.26
|Home Equity
2,265.2
57.3
3.38
2,026.5
44.1
2.91
|Automobile
873.0
23.2
3.55
764.2
18.4
3.21
|Other 4
420.8
19.0
6.04
416.5
17.0
5.44
|Total Loans and Leases
13,833.2
433.4
4.19
12,709.0
311.6
3.27
|Other
84.6
4.1
6.59
37.2
0.9
3.14
|Total Earning Assets
22,498.5
601.4
3.57
21,633.3
425.9
2.63
|Cash and Due from Banks
308.4
235.0
|Other Assets
1,317.5
1,090.9
|Total Assets
$
24,124.4
$
22,959.2
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,060.0
19.3
0.64
$
4,459.9
2.6
0.08
|Savings
7,876.1
86.3
1.46
7,733.3
9.5
0.16
|Time
2,288.2
58.1
3.40
1,023.6
4.1
0.53
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,224.3
163.7
1.54
13,216.8
16.2
0.16
|Funds Purchased
24.8
0.9
4.72
12.4
0.1
1.05
|Short-Term Borrowings
152.4
5.7
4.94
11.5
0.1
1.06
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
659.1
14.8
2.97
441.1
8.3
2.48
|Other Debt
1,043.6
33.7
4.31
10.3
0.6
7.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
16,104.2
218.8
1.81
13,692.1
25.3
0.25
|Net Interest Income
$
382.6
$
400.6
|Interest Rate Spread
1.76
%
2.38
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.27
%
2.47
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,089.8
7,404.5
|Other Liabilities
576.6
420.9
|Shareholders' Equity
1,353.8
1,441.7
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
24,124.4
$
22,959.2
1
|Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,403,000 and $818,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
3
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Compared to June 30, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
6.1
$
0.3
$
6.4
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(1.1
)
1.4
0.3
|Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.5
)
-
(0.5
)
|Total Investment Securities
(1.7
)
1.4
(0.3
)
|Loans Held for Sale
0.1
-
0.1
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.8
0.6
1.4
|Commercial Mortgage
(0.2
)
2.0
1.8
|Construction
(0.1
)
0.3
0.2
|Residential Mortgage
0.2
1.4
1.6
|Home Equity
0.1
1.0
1.1
|Automobile
(0.1
)
0.6
0.5
|Other 2
(0.2
)
0.3
0.1
|Total Loans and Leases
0.5
6.2
6.7
|Other
(0.1
)
(0.6
)
(0.7
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
4.9
7.3
12.2
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
(0.9
)
|Savings
1.1
11.4
12.5
|Time
4.5
2.3
6.8
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
5.4
13.0
18.4
|Funds Purchased
(0.2
)
-
(0.2
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(2.5
)
-
(2.5
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(1.4
)
-
(1.4
)
|Other Debt
1.3
-
1.3
|Total Change in Interest Expense
2.6
13.0
15.6
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
2.3
$
(5.7
)
$
(3.4
)
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Compared to September 30, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
5.1
$
5.4
$
10.5
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(5.1
)
11.6
6.5
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
2.1
0.5
2.6
|Total Investment Securities
(3.0
)
12.1
9.1
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
1.6
4.8
6.4
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
|Commercial Mortgage
2.6
15.2
17.8
|Construction
0.1
0.8
0.9
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
|Residential Mortgage
1.7
3.7
5.4
|Home Equity
1.2
2.5
3.7
|Automobile
0.6
1.2
1.8
|Other 2
(0.2
)
0.8
0.6
|Total Loans and Leases
7.3
29.0
36.3
|Other
0.7
0.5
1.2
|Total Change in Interest Income
10.1
47.0
57.1
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.1
)
5.3
5.2
|Savings
-
32.5
32.5
|Time
6.6
17.6
24.2
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
6.5
55.4
61.9
|Funds Purchased
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
0.7
0.6
1.3
|Other Debt
14.7
(0.1
)
14.6
|Total Change in Interest Expense
21.8
55.9
77.7
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(11.7
)
$
(8.9
)
$
(20.6
)
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8c
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Compared to September 30, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
0.1
$
-
$
0.1
|Funds Sold
4.7
14.7
19.4
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(20.6
)
39.2
18.6
|Non-Taxable
0.1
0.1
0.2
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
9.2
3.1
12.3
|Total Investment Securities
(11.3
)
42.4
31.1
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
3.1
18.2
21.3
|Paycheck Protection Program
(1.2
)
(1.1
)
(2.3
)
|Commercial Mortgage
11.6
52.7
64.3
|Construction
1.0
2.8
3.8
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(0.5
)
|Residential Mortgage
6.5
8.7
15.2
|Home Equity
5.6
7.6
13.2
|Automobile
2.7
2.1
4.8
|Other 2
0.1
1.9
2.0
|Total Loans and Leases
29.0
92.8
121.8
|Other
1.7
1.5
3.2
|Total Change in Interest Income
24.0
151.5
175.5
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.3
)
17.0
16.7
|Savings
0.2
76.6
76.8
|Time
10.0
44.0
54.0
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
9.9
137.6
147.5
|Funds Purchased
0.2
0.6
0.8
|Short-Term Borrowings
4.3
1.3
5.6
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
4.7
1.8
6.5
|Other Debt
33.4
(0.3
)
33.1
|Total Change in Interest Expense
52.5
141.0
193.5
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(28.5
)
$
10.5
$
(18.0
)
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Salaries
$
39,426
$
37,962
$
37,792
$
116,005
$
109,445
|Incentive Compensation
2,956
2,984
5,885
9,937
18,069
|Share-Based Compensation
4,072
4,096
3,558
11,327
11,319
|Commission Expense
676
775
1,005
2,098
3,878
|Retirement and Other Benefits
3,809
3,489
4,448
13,186
13,177
|Payroll Taxes
2,921
3,310
2,826
12,079
10,804
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
2,835
3,568
2,605
10,267
8,430
|Separation Expense
2,130
(9
)
1,819
5,189
2,509
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
58,825
$
56,175
$
59,938
$
180,088
$
177,631
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
1,569,572
$
1,502,676
$
1,425,916
$
1,389,066
$
1,368,966
|Paycheck Protection Program
12,529
13,789
15,175
19,579
22,955
|Commercial Mortgage
3,784,339
3,796,769
3,826,283
3,725,542
3,591,943
|Construction
251,507
236,428
232,903
260,825
236,498
|Lease Financing
61,522
62,779
65,611
69,491
73,989
|Total Commercial
5,679,469
5,612,441
5,565,888
5,464,503
5,294,351
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,699,140
4,721,976
4,691,298
4,653,072
4,585,723
|Home Equity
2,285,974
2,278,105
2,260,001
2,225,950
2,185,484
|Automobile
856,113
878,767
877,979
870,396
820,640
|Other 1
398,795
423,600
429,356
432,499
435,408
|Total Consumer
8,240,022
8,302,448
8,258,634
8,181,917
8,027,255
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Deposits
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Consumer
$
10,036,261
$
10,018,931
$
10,158,833
$
10,304,335
$
10,507,946
|Commercial
8,564,536
8,019,971
8,594,441
8,569,670
8,841,781
|Public and Other
2,201,512
2,469,713
1,738,026
1,741,691
1,539,046
|Total Deposits
$
20,802,309
$
20,508,615
$
20,491,300
$
20,615,696
$
20,888,773
|Average Deposits
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Consumer
$
9,963,690
$
9,977,239
$
10,178,988
$
10,295,563
$
10,485,895
|Commercial
8,288,891
8,138,358
8,611,960
8,588,198
9,002,432
|Public and Other
2,239,501
1,903,004
1,639,934
1,457,566
1,375,354
|Total Deposits
$
20,492,082
$
20,018,601
$
20,430,882
$
20,341,327
$
20,863,681
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
43
$
17
$
31
$
37
$
49
|Commercial Mortgage
2,996
3,107
3,216
3,309
3,396
|Total Commercial
3,039
3,124
3,247
3,346
3,445
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
3,706
3,504
4,199
4,239
4,945
|Home Equity
3,734
3,809
3,638
4,022
4,438
|Total Consumer
7,440
7,313
7,837
8,261
9,383
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
10,479
10,437
11,084
11,607
12,828
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
1,040
1,040
1,040
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
$
12,647
$
13,868
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
$
3,519
$
3,560
$
4,566
$
2,429
$
3,279
|Home Equity
2,172
2,022
1,723
1,673
1,061
|Automobile
393
577
598
589
467
|Other 1
643
633
632
683
513
|Total Consumer
6,727
6,792
7,519
5,374
5,320
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
6,727