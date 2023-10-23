HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 for the third quarter of 2023, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the previous quarter and $1.28 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $47.9 million, up 4.0% from the previous quarter and down 9.3% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2023 was 15.38% compared with 14.95% in the previous quarter and 16.98% in the same quarter of 2022.

"Bank of Hawai'i delivered another quarter of solid financial results," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Total deposits were up 1.4% linked quarter, and average deposits were up by 2.4%, driven by growth in core relationship deposits. Our credit quality remained strong, with non-performing assets of 0.08% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.06% in the quarter. NIM declined modestly by 9 basis points, while our core noninterest income and operating expense remained steady. Finally, one of our key priorities this quarter was to support our clients, employees, and community as we coped with the tragic situation in Maui. Taking care of our community has always been a fundamental priority and we will continue to support our community as we build a stronger Maui."

Financial Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $120.9 million, a decrease of 2.7% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 14.6% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

Net interest margin was 2.13% in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9 basis points from the previous quarter and 47 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was due to higher funding costs and increased liquidity, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

The average yield on loans and leases was 4.34% in the third quarter of 2023, up 15 basis points from the prior quarter and up 85 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.72% in the third quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points from the prior quarter and up 88 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.95% in the third quarter of 2023, up 41 basis points from the prior quarter and up 165 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.40%, up 32 basis points from the prior quarter and up 120 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.

Noninterest income was $50.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 16.4% from the previous quarter and an increase of 64.2% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales and a negative $0.8 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023 included $1.5 million from the sale of a low-income housing tax credit investment. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2022 included a one-time pre-tax charge of $6.9 million related to our agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases and a negative $0.9 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for these items, noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 was $41.0 million, down 1.6% from adjusted noninterest income in the previous quarter, and up 6.6% from adjusted noninterest income in the same period in 2022.

Noninterest expense was $105.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.5% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.1% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 included $1.8 million in separation expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $103.1 million, down 0.9% from the previous quarter and down 0.8% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period in 2022.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 24.76% compared with 24.57% in the previous quarter and 20.68% during the same quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was mainly due to a decrease in benefits from tax credit investments from the second quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to tax benefits in the third quarter of 2022 related to the aforementioned agreement to sell assets that terminated certain leveraged leases.

Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared with $2.5 million in the previous quarter. The Company had no provision for credit loss in the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-performing assets were $11.5 million at September 30, 2023, flat from June 30, 2023 and down $2.3 million from September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.08% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 2 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2023 were $2.0 million or 6 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.6 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.6 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.7 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.9 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $145.3 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $0.1 million from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $1.2 million from September 30, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.04% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and down 6 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5.6% from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 1.8% from September 30, 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in funds sold. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to an increase in our loans and leases.

Total funds sold and cash and due from banks was $0.6 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 billion from June 30, 2023 and flat from September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to termination of $1.8 billion of wholesale funding during the quarter, including Federal Home Loan Bank advances and private repurchase agreements.

The investment securities portfolio was $7.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5.0% from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of 5.2% from September 30, 2022. These decreases were due to sales of $159.1 million of investment securities during the quarter and cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.

Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at September 30, 2023, flat from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 4.5% from September 30, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.7 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of 1.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of 7.3% from the same quarter of 2022. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to increases in our commercial mortgage and commercial and industrial portfolios. Total consumer loans were $8.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2022. The increase from the same period in 2022 was primarily driven by increases in our residential mortgage and home equity portfolios.

Total deposits were $20.8 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of 1.4% from June 30, 2023 and a decrease of 0.4% from September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 27% of total deposit balances as of September 30, 2023, down from 29% as of June 30, 2023, and down from 35% as of September 30, 2022. Average deposits were $20.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 2.4% from $20.0 billion in the prior quarter, and down 1.8% from $20.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, down from 61% as of June 30, 2023, and up from 56% as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, our readily available liquidity of $9.6 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

Capital and Dividends

The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.53% at September 30, 2023 compared with 12.21% at June 30, 2023 and 12.72% at September 30, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.22% at September 30, 2023, up 1 basis point from 7.21% at June 30, 2023 and down 6 basis points from 7.28% at September 30, 2022. The increases from the prior quarter were due to an increase in Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth and a decrease in risk-weighted assets. The decreases from the same period in 2022 were due to an increase in risk-weighted assets and average total assets, as a result of loan growth over the period.

No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at September 30, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

On October 5, 2023, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on October 17, 2023.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 120,937 $ 124,348 $ 141,655 $ 381,240 $ 399,820 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 2,500 - 6,500 (8,000 ) Total Noninterest Income 50,334 43,255 30,660 134,326 116,369 Total Noninterest Expense 105,601 104,036 105,749 321,556 312,562 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 65,670 63,567 66,566 194,010 203,627 Net Income 47,903 46,061 52,801 140,806 164,497 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 45,934 44,092 50,832 134,899 158,590 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 1.17 1.12 1.28 3.44 4.00 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.17 1.12 1.28 3.42 3.98 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 2.10 2.10 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.91 % 0.78 % 0.96 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 13.92 13.55 15.31 13.91 15.25 Return on Average Common Equity 15.38 14.95 16.98 15.37 16.81 Efficiency Ratio 1 61.66 62.07 61.37 62.37 60.55 Net Interest Margin 2 2.13 2.22 2.60 2.27 2.47 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 59.83 62.50 54.69 61.05 52.50 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 5.60 5.65 5.91 5.61 6.28 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,903,214 $ 13,876,754 $ 13,126,717 $ 13,833,164 $ 12,709,045 Average Assets 24,387,421 24,114,443 23,135,820 24,124,360 22,959,246 Average Deposits 20,492,082 20,018,601 20,863,681 20,314,079 20,621,310 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,365,143 1,363,059 1,367,946 1,353,815 1,441,706 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 29.78 $ 29.66 $ 27.55 $ 29.78 $ 27.55 Tangible Book Value 28.99 28.87 26.76 28.99 26.76 Market Value Closing 49.69 41.23 76.12 49.69 76.12 High 58.63 52.37 85.45 81.73 92.38 Low 39.02 30.83 70.89 30.83 70.89 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 Total Assets 23,549,785 24,947,936 23,606,877 23,134,040 Total Deposits 20,802,309 20,508,615 20,615,696 20,888,773 Other Debt 560,217 1,760,243 410,294 10,319 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,363,840 1,358,279 1,316,995 1,282,384 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,647 $ 13,868 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 145,263 145,367 144,439 146,436 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.10 % Capital Ratios 5 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.29 % 11.00 % 10.92 % 11.42 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.53 12.21 12.15 12.72 Total Capital Ratio 13.56 13.24 13.17 13.82 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.22 7.21 7.37 7.28 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.79 5.44 5.58 5.54 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6 4.90 4.60 4.69 4.64 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6 8.10 7.97 7.76 7.97 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 1,919 2,025 2,076 2,115 Branches 51 51 51 51 ATMs 320 320 320 316

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 5 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary. 6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,363,840 $ 1,358,279 $ 1,316,995 $ 1,282,384 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,152,323 $ 1,146,762 $ 1,105,478 $ 1,070,867 Total Assets $ 23,549,785 $ 24,947,936 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,134,040 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,518,268 $ 24,916,419 $ 23,575,360 $ 23,102,523 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 14,222,825 $ 14,391,943 $ 14,238,798 $ 13,428,188 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.79 % 5.44 % 5.58 % 5.54 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 4.90 % 4.60 % 4.69 % 4.64 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.53 % 12.21 % 12.15 % 12.72 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 8.10 % 7.97 % 7.76 % 7.97 %

1 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 151,245 $ 144,541 $ 115,013 $ 432,287 $ 311,115 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 23,552 23,301 16,995 70,746 52,079 Held-to-Maturity 22,838 23,375 20,243 70,161 57,782 Deposits 18 18 10 63 19 Funds Sold 12,828 6,395 2,335 22,589 3,181 Other 1,464 2,121 322 4,182 877 Total Interest Income 211,945 199,751 154,918 600,028 425,053 Interest Expense Deposits 72,153 53,779 10,296 163,726 16,184 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 4,034 5,436 2,745 14,847 8,311 Funds Purchased - 184 40 888 99 Short-Term Borrowings - 2,510 - 5,713 92 Other Debt 14,821 13,494 182 33,614 547 Total Interest Expense 91,008 75,403 13,263 218,788 25,233 Net Interest Income 120,937 124,348 141,655 381,240 399,820 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 2,500 - 6,500 (8,000 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 118,937 121,848 141,655 374,740 407,820 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,548 11,215 10,418 32,453 33,151 Mortgage Banking 1,059 1,176 1,002 3,239 4,989 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,843 7,587 7,526 23,167 22,107 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,824 14,150 13,863 41,782 41,008 Investment Securities Losses, Net (6,734 ) (1,310 ) (2,147 ) (9,836 ) (4,987 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,156 1,038 1,034 3,465 2,695 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,749 2,876 2,486 8,467 7,493 Other 19,889 6,523 (3,522 ) 31,589 9,913 Total Noninterest Income 50,334 43,255 30,660 134,326 116,369 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 58,825 56,175 59,938 180,088 177,631 Net Occupancy 10,327 9,991 10,186 30,190 29,942 Net Equipment 9,477 10,573 9,736 30,425 28,432 Data Processing 4,706 4,599 4,616 13,888 13,783 Professional Fees 3,846 4,651 3,799 12,380 10,599 FDIC Insurance 3,361 3,173 1,680 9,768 4,772 Other 15,059 14,874 15,794 44,817 47,403 Total Noninterest Expense 105,601 104,036 105,749 321,556 312,562 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 63,670 61,067 66,566 187,510 211,627 Provision for Income Taxes 15,767 15,006 13,765 46,704 47,130 Net Income $ 47,903 $ 46,061 $ 52,801 $ 140,806 $ 164,497 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 5,908 5,908 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 45,934 $ 44,092 $ 50,832 $ 134,898 $ 158,589 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.17 $ 1.12 $ 1.28 $ 3.44 $ 4.00 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.17 $ 1.12 $ 1.28 $ 3.42 $ 3.98 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.10 $ 2.10 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,274,626 39,241,559 39,567,047 39,264,450 39,670,409 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,420,531 39,317,521 39,758,209 39,392,433 39,848,795

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Table 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 47,903 $ 46,061 $ 52,801 $ 140,806 $ 164,497 Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Losses on Investment Securities (18,264 ) (18,217 ) (79,600 ) (7,205 ) (382,371 ) Defined Benefit Plans 84 84 354 252 1,059 Other Comprehensive Loss (18,180 ) (18,133 ) (79,246 ) (6,953 ) (381,312 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 29,723 $ 27,928 $ (26,445 ) $ 133,853 $ (216,815 )

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 4,676 $ 2,261 $ 3,724 $ 5,429 Funds Sold 386,086 1,273,109 81,364 402,714 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,387,324 2,666,723 2,844,823 2,424,608 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,104,469; $4,411,003; $4,615,393; and $4,668,074) 5,088,013 5,202,698 5,414,139 5,461,160 Loans Held for Sale 1,450 3,359 1,035 418 Loans and Leases 13,919,491 13,914,889 13,646,420 13,321,606 Allowance for Credit Losses (145,263 ) (145,367 ) (144,439 ) (146,436 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,774,228 13,769,522 13,501,981 13,175,170 Total Earning Assets 21,641,777 22,917,672 21,847,066 21,469,499 Cash and Due from Banks 261,464 398,072 316,679 247,506 Premises and Equipment, Net 196,094 200,297 206,777 208,251 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 86,896 89,286 92,307 94,613 Accrued Interest Receivable 65,541 64,720 61,002 50,143 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 1,040 1,040 1,040 Mortgage Servicing Rights 21,273 21,626 22,619 23,104 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 458,260 456,889 453,882 451,407 Other Assets 785,923 766,817 573,988 556,960 Total Assets $ 23,549,785 $ 24,947,936 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,134,040 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 5,687,442 $ 5,968,344 $ 6,714,982 $ 7,300,157 Interest-Bearing Demand 3,925,469 4,119,166 4,232,567 4,399,625 Savings 8,530,384 7,756,426 7,962,410 7,954,006 Time 2,659,014 2,664,679 1,705,737 1,234,985 Total Deposits 20,802,309 20,508,615 20,615,696 20,888,773 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 150,490 725,490 725,490 425,490 Other Debt 560,217 1,760,243 410,294 10,319 Operating Lease Liabilities 95,453 97,768 100,526 102,705 Retirement Benefits Payable 26,074 26,434 26,991 37,053 Accrued Interest Payable 33,434 26,737 9,698 3,405 Taxes Payable 6,965 132 7,104 13,527 Other Liabilities 511,003 444,238 394,083 370,384 Total Liabilities 22,185,945 23,589,657 22,289,882 21,851,656 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2023; June 30, 2023; December 31, 2022; and September 30, 2022 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2023 - 58,767,820 / 39,748,700; June 30, 2023 - 58,771,036 / 39,725,348; December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750; and September 30, 2022 - 58,728,796 / 40,011,473) 583 583 582 582 Capital Surplus 632,425 628,202 620,578 615,985 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (441,611 ) (423,431 ) (434,658 ) (447,694 ) Retained Earnings 2,108,702 2,091,289 2,055,912 2,024,641 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2023 - 19,019,120; June 30, 2023 - 19,045,688; December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; and September 30, 2022 - 18,717,323) (1,116,259 ) (1,118,364 ) (1,105,419 ) (1,091,130 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,363,840 1,358,279 1,316,995 1,282,384 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,549,785 $ 24,947,936 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,134,040

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Preferred Common Other Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Comprehensive Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus Loss Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995 Net Income - - - - - - 140,806 - 140,806 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (6,953 ) - - (6,953 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 11,979 - - - 11,979 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 121,040 1 (132 ) - 1,716 3,216 4,801 Common Stock Repurchased - - (208,090 ) - - - - (14,056 ) (14,056 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share) - - - - - - (83,824 ) - (83,824 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (5,908 ) - (5,908 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 39,748,700 $ 583 $ 632,425 $ (441,611 ) $ 2,108,702 $ (1,116,259 ) $ 1,363,840 Balance as of December 31, 2021 180,000 $ 180,000 40,253,193 $ 581 $ 602,508 $ (66,382 ) $ 1,950,375 $ (1,055,471 ) $ 1,611,611 Net Income - - - - - - 164,497 - 164,497 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (381,312 ) - - (381,312 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 11,947 - - - 11,947 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 247,966 1 1,530 - 256 3,889 5,676 Common Stock Repurchased - - (489,686 ) - - - - (39,548 ) (39,548 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share) - - - - - - (84,579 ) - (84,579 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (5,908 ) - (5,908 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 40,011,473 $ 582 $ 615,985 $ (447,694 ) $ 2,024,641 $ (1,091,130 ) $ 1,282,384

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.9 $ - 2.40 % $ 5.1 $ - 1.48 % $ 2.9 $ - 1.32 % Funds Sold 944.8 12.8 5.31 500.1 6.4 5.06 411.8 2.3 2.22 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,605.4 23.5 3.60 2,741.1 23.2 3.39 3,481.9 17.0 1.95 Non-Taxable 3.5 - 3.21 9.6 0.1 4.40 2.5 - 1.56 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,118.6 22.7 1.77 5,231.3 23.2 1.78 4,645.7 20.1 1.73 Non-Taxable 35.0 0.2 2.10 35.2 0.2 2.10 35.6 0.2 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,762.5 46.4 2.39 8,017.2 46.7 2.33 8,165.7 37.3 1.82 Loans Held for Sale 3.8 0.1 6.28 2.7 - 5.50 4.3 0.1 4.46 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,515.0 18.9 4.96 1,456.1 17.5 4.82 1,353.8 12.5 3.66 Paycheck Protection Program 13.1 - 1.32 14.5 - 1.30 28.0 0.2 3.02 Commercial Mortgage 3,792.6 51.1 5.35 3,814.9 49.3 5.19 3,530.9 33.3 3.74 Construction 241.9 3.7 6.09 246.8 3.5 5.70 233.0 2.8 4.81 Commercial Lease Financing 62.6 0.3 1.84 65.4 0.3 1.67 89.1 0.4 1.58 Residential Mortgage 4,715.3 42.8 3.62 4,704.0 41.2 3.50 4,526.6 37.4 3.30 Home Equity 2,283.5 20.1 3.49 2,272.3 19.0 3.35 2,144.8 16.4 3.04 Automobile 868.0 8.2 3.75 879.3 7.7 3.53 795.5 6.4 3.19 Other 4 411.2 6.5 6.24 423.5 6.4 6.04 425.0 5.9 5.48 Total Loans and Leases 13,903.2 151.6 4.34 13,876.8 144.9 4.19 13,126.7 115.3 3.49 Other 91.6 1.5 6.40 94.8 2.2 8.94 36.9 0.3 3.49 Total Earning Assets 22,708.8 212.4 3.72 22,496.7 200.2 3.56 21,748.3 155.3 2.84 Cash and Due from Banks 289.8 316.6 233.5 Other Assets 1,388.8 1,301.1 1,154.0 Total Assets $ 24,387.4 $ 24,114.4 $ 23,135.8 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,929.7 6.6 0.67 $ 4,037.4 7.5 0.75 $ 4,286.0 1.4 0.13 Savings 7,952.6 39.1 1.95 7,667.6 26.6 1.39 7,962.0 6.6 0.33 Time 2,767.8 26.5 3.79 2,296.1 19.7 3.44 1,146.9 2.3 0.79 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,650.1 72.2 1.95 14,001.1 53.8 1.54 13,394.9 10.3 0.30 Funds Purchased - - - 14.6 0.2 5.00 4.9 0.1 3.17 Short-Term Borrowings - - - 195.2 2.5 5.09 - - - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 528.5 4.0 2.99 725.5 5.4 2.96 425.5 2.7 2.52 Other Debt 1,365.7 14.8 4.31 1,255.8 13.5 4.31 10.3 0.2 7.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,544.3 91.0 2.18 16,192.2 75.4 1.87 13,835.6 13.3 0.38 Net Interest Income $ 121.4 $ 124.8 $ 142.0 Interest Rate Spread 1.54 % 1.69 % 2.46 % Net Interest Margin 2.13 % 2.22 % 2.60 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,842.0 6,017.5 7,468.8 Other Liabilities 636.0 541.6 463.5 Shareholders' Equity 1,365.1 1,363.1 1,367.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,387.4 $ 24,114.4 $ 23,135.8

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $437,000, $471,000, and $343,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7b Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.2 $ 0.1 2.60 % $ 3.3 $ - 0.76 % Funds Sold 582.7 22.6 5.11 308.6 3.2 1.36 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,721.5 70.6 3.46 3,998.2 52.0 1.74 Non-Taxable 7.6 0.2 4.22 2.8 - 1.84 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,227.8 69.7 1.78 4,530.4 57.4 1.69 Non-Taxable 35.2 0.6 2.10 35.7 0.6 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,992.1 141.1 2.36 8,567.1 110.0 1.71 Loans Held for Sale 2.7 0.1 5.82 8.1 0.2 3.43 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,461.2 52.7 4.82 1,339.0 31.4 3.13 Paycheck Protection Program 14.8 0.2 1.70 51.7 2.5 6.59 Commercial Mortgage 3,781.7 145.6 5.15 3,350.3 81.3 3.25 Construction 256.2 11.1 5.81 227.7 7.3 4.30 Commercial Lease Financing 64.9 0.5 1.11 94.0 1.0 1.49 Residential Mortgage 4,695.4 123.8 3.51 4,439.1 108.6 3.26 Home Equity 2,265.2 57.3 3.38 2,026.5 44.1 2.91 Automobile 873.0 23.2 3.55 764.2 18.4 3.21 Other 4 420.8 19.0 6.04 416.5 17.0 5.44 Total Loans and Leases 13,833.2 433.4 4.19 12,709.0 311.6 3.27 Other 84.6 4.1 6.59 37.2 0.9 3.14 Total Earning Assets 22,498.5 601.4 3.57 21,633.3 425.9 2.63 Cash and Due from Banks 308.4 235.0 Other Assets 1,317.5 1,090.9 Total Assets $ 24,124.4 $ 22,959.2 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,060.0 19.3 0.64 $ 4,459.9 2.6 0.08 Savings 7,876.1 86.3 1.46 7,733.3 9.5 0.16 Time 2,288.2 58.1 3.40 1,023.6 4.1 0.53 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,224.3 163.7 1.54 13,216.8 16.2 0.16 Funds Purchased 24.8 0.9 4.72 12.4 0.1 1.05 Short-Term Borrowings 152.4 5.7 4.94 11.5 0.1 1.06 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 659.1 14.8 2.97 441.1 8.3 2.48 Other Debt 1,043.6 33.7 4.31 10.3 0.6 7.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,104.2 218.8 1.81 13,692.1 25.3 0.25 Net Interest Income $ 382.6 $ 400.6 Interest Rate Spread 1.76 % 2.38 % Net Interest Margin 2.27 % 2.47 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,089.8 7,404.5 Other Liabilities 576.6 420.9 Shareholders' Equity 1,353.8 1,441.7 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,124.4 $ 22,959.2

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,403,000 and $818,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 6.1 $ 0.3 $ 6.4 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (1.1 ) 1.4 0.3 Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.5 ) - (0.5 ) Total Investment Securities (1.7 ) 1.4 (0.3 ) Loans Held for Sale 0.1 - 0.1 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.8 0.6 1.4 Commercial Mortgage (0.2 ) 2.0 1.8 Construction (0.1 ) 0.3 0.2 Residential Mortgage 0.2 1.4 1.6 Home Equity 0.1 1.0 1.1 Automobile (0.1 ) 0.6 0.5 Other 2 (0.2 ) 0.3 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 0.5 6.2 6.7 Other (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.7 ) Total Change in Interest Income 4.9 7.3 12.2 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.2 ) (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Savings 1.1 11.4 12.5 Time 4.5 2.3 6.8 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 5.4 13.0 18.4 Funds Purchased (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Short-Term Borrowings (2.5 ) - (2.5 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (1.4 ) - (1.4 ) Other Debt 1.3 - 1.3 Total Change in Interest Expense 2.6 13.0 15.6 Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.3 $ (5.7 ) $ (3.4 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 5.1 $ 5.4 $ 10.5 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (5.1 ) 11.6 6.5 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 2.1 0.5 2.6 Total Investment Securities (3.0 ) 12.1 9.1 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.6 4.8 6.4 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Commercial Mortgage 2.6 15.2 17.8 Construction 0.1 0.8 0.9 Commercial Lease Financing (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Residential Mortgage 1.7 3.7 5.4 Home Equity 1.2 2.5 3.7 Automobile 0.6 1.2 1.8 Other 2 (0.2 ) 0.8 0.6 Total Loans and Leases 7.3 29.0 36.3 Other 0.7 0.5 1.2 Total Change in Interest Income 10.1 47.0 57.1 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.1 ) 5.3 5.2 Savings - 32.5 32.5 Time 6.6 17.6 24.2 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 6.5 55.4 61.9 Funds Purchased (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 0.7 0.6 1.3 Other Debt 14.7 (0.1 ) 14.6 Total Change in Interest Expense 21.8 55.9 77.7 Change in Net Interest Income $ (11.7 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (20.6 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to September 30, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.1 Funds Sold 4.7 14.7 19.4 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (20.6 ) 39.2 18.6 Non-Taxable 0.1 0.1 0.2 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 9.2 3.1 12.3 Total Investment Securities (11.3 ) 42.4 31.1 Loans Held for Sale (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 3.1 18.2 21.3 Paycheck Protection Program (1.2 ) (1.1 ) (2.3 ) Commercial Mortgage 11.6 52.7 64.3 Construction 1.0 2.8 3.8 Commercial Lease Financing (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Residential Mortgage 6.5 8.7 15.2 Home Equity 5.6 7.6 13.2 Automobile 2.7 2.1 4.8 Other 2 0.1 1.9 2.0 Total Loans and Leases 29.0 92.8 121.8 Other 1.7 1.5 3.2 Total Change in Interest Income 24.0 151.5 175.5 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.3 ) 17.0 16.7 Savings 0.2 76.6 76.8 Time 10.0 44.0 54.0 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 9.9 137.6 147.5 Funds Purchased 0.2 0.6 0.8 Short-Term Borrowings 4.3 1.3 5.6 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 4.7 1.8 6.5 Other Debt 33.4 (0.3 ) 33.1 Total Change in Interest Expense 52.5 141.0 193.5 Change in Net Interest Income $ (28.5 ) $ 10.5 $ (18.0 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Salaries $ 39,426 $ 37,962 $ 37,792 $ 116,005 $ 109,445 Incentive Compensation 2,956 2,984 5,885 9,937 18,069 Share-Based Compensation 4,072 4,096 3,558 11,327 11,319 Commission Expense 676 775 1,005 2,098 3,878 Retirement and Other Benefits 3,809 3,489 4,448 13,186 13,177 Payroll Taxes 2,921 3,310 2,826 12,079 10,804 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 2,835 3,568 2,605 10,267 8,430 Separation Expense 2,130 (9 ) 1,819 5,189 2,509 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 58,825 $ 56,175 $ 59,938 $ 180,088 $ 177,631

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,569,572 $ 1,502,676 $ 1,425,916 $ 1,389,066 $ 1,368,966 Paycheck Protection Program 12,529 13,789 15,175 19,579 22,955 Commercial Mortgage 3,784,339 3,796,769 3,826,283 3,725,542 3,591,943 Construction 251,507 236,428 232,903 260,825 236,498 Lease Financing 61,522 62,779 65,611 69,491 73,989 Total Commercial 5,679,469 5,612,441 5,565,888 5,464,503 5,294,351 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,699,140 4,721,976 4,691,298 4,653,072 4,585,723 Home Equity 2,285,974 2,278,105 2,260,001 2,225,950 2,185,484 Automobile 856,113 878,767 877,979 870,396 820,640 Other 1 398,795 423,600 429,356 432,499 435,408 Total Consumer 8,240,022 8,302,448 8,258,634 8,181,917 8,027,255 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Consumer $ 10,036,261 $ 10,018,931 $ 10,158,833 $ 10,304,335 $ 10,507,946 Commercial 8,564,536 8,019,971 8,594,441 8,569,670 8,841,781 Public and Other 2,201,512 2,469,713 1,738,026 1,741,691 1,539,046 Total Deposits $ 20,802,309 $ 20,508,615 $ 20,491,300 $ 20,615,696 $ 20,888,773 Average Deposits Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Consumer $ 9,963,690 $ 9,977,239 $ 10,178,988 $ 10,295,563 $ 10,485,895 Commercial 8,288,891 8,138,358 8,611,960 8,588,198 9,002,432 Public and Other 2,239,501 1,903,004 1,639,934 1,457,566 1,375,354 Total Deposits $ 20,492,082 $ 20,018,601 $ 20,430,882 $ 20,341,327 $ 20,863,681