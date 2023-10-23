PORTERVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $9.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $28.5 million, or $1.93 per diluted shares, for the first nine months of 2023.
Highlights for the third quarter of 2023:
- Steady Earnings
- Net Income of $9.9 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2023 (the prior linked quarter), and up 8% year-to-date compared to the same period last year
- Return on Average Assets of 1.04%
- Return on Average Equity of 12.62%
- Solid Asset Quality
- Total Nonperforming Loans declined to $0.8 million, or 0.04% of total gross loans
- Past due loans declined to $0.8 million, the lowest level for the past two years
- No foreclosed assets at September 30, 2023
- Net Charge-offs remained very low at just under $0.1 million
- Stable Allowance for Credit Losses on loans of $23.1 million
- Stable Deposits & Liquidity
- Overall primary and secondary liquidity sources increased to $2.67 billion at September 30, 2023
- Total deposits declined by 1.6% during the quarter due mostly to declines in brokered deposits and interest-bearing transaction accounts
- Total deposits have increased by $23.6 million, or 0.8% year-to-date
- Noninterest-bearing deposits stable at 37% of total deposits
- Strong Capital and Solid Asset Growth
- Total Assets at $3.74 billion, down 1% from prior linked quarter, but up 4% year-to-date
- Maintained a diversified investment portfolio designed for interest rate risk management and liquidity
- Repurchased 99,528 shares of stock during the quarter
- Tangible Book Value per share increased by 1% to $19.04 per share at September 30, 2023 compared to the prior linked quarter
- Strong regulatory Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 11.00% for our subsidiary Bank
- Tangible Common Equity Ratio of 7.5% on a consolidated basis and 9.4% for our subsidiary bank
- Dividend declared of $0.23 per share, payable on November 14, 2023, our 99th consecutive quarterly dividend
"We are proud of the many accomplishments of our team of focused bankers this past quarter," stated Kevin McPhaill, CEO and President. "Our continued strong results are even more noteworthy, given the challenging banking environment. In particular, earnings per share increased from last quarter as did tangible common equity per share. Our quarterly results demonstrate our commitment to continued active balance sheet management. Much of our success is the result of our community bank foundation, which gives us unique positioning and strong connections with our customers. As we continue to look for opportunities to improve earnings, we are excited about the remainder of 2023 and the coming year!" concluded Mr. McPhaill.
For the first nine months of 2023, the Company recognized net income of $28.6 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, as compared to $26.5 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year improvement is due primarily to higher net interest income of $4.3 million, along with a $4.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses in 2023, partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in noninterest expense. The Company's financial performance metrics for the first nine months of 2023 include an annualized return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.03% and 12.41%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 10.98%, respectively, for the same period in 2022.
Financial Highlights
Quarterly Changes (comparisons to the third quarter of 2022)
- Net income was unchanged at $9.9 million. Net interest income was negatively impacted by compression in the net interest margin. There was a favorable change in the provision for credit losses on loans while improvements made in noninterest income were offset by higher noninterest expenses.
- Net interest income was $0.8 million lower due to a 33 bp decrease in net interest margin. There was a $231.9 million increase in average interest earning assets with an increased yield of 94 bps, however this was more than offset by a $335.4 million increase in interest bearing liabilities at 184 bps higher cost.
- Noninterest income increased $1.2 million or 17% primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in bank-owned life insurance, $0.3 million in life insurance proceeds and a $0.2 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
- Asset quality improved considerably as demonstrated by a significant decline in non-performing assets to gross loans plus foreclosed assets. This ratio fell to 0.04% at September 30, 2023, from 1.33% at the same period in 2022. Nonperforming assets declined substantially from $26.8 million at September 30, 2022, to $0.8 million at September 30, 2023, a decline of 97%. Most of the nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 were related to a single dairy relationship that was foreclosed upon and sold in early 2023.
- There was a benefit for credit losses for $0.03 million, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million in the same quarter of 2022, due to a decrease in specific reserves for individually evaluated loans.
- Liquidity continues to be very substantial with the primary liquidity ratio at 31.5% and $2.7 billion in overall available liquidity at September 30, 2023.
- All required capital ratios were above the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution. The Community Bank Leverage ratio was 11.00% for Bank of the Sierra. The Sierra Bancorp Tier I leverage ratio was 10.08%.
- Sierra Bancorp repurchased 99,528 shares totaling $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share on October 19, 2023. This is the 99th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Sierra Bancorp. The cash dividend is payable on November 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2023.
Year to-Date Income Changes (comparisons to the first nine-months of 2022)
- Net income increased $2.0 million, or 8%. There was an increase of $4.3 million or 5% in net interest income, due mostly to an overall increase in interest rates. We experienced higher yields and balances on loans and investment securities, which were partly offset by higher overall funding costs.
- Earnings per share increased to $1.93, an increase of 10% from $1.76 per share.
- The provision for credit losses was $0.2 million, a decrease of $4.0 million due to a decrease in specific reserves on individual loans as well as lower net loan charge-offs.
- Noninterest income decreased by $0.8 million, or 3%. In 2022 there was a $1.0 million recovery of prior year legal expenses, a $1.0 million gain on the sale of investment securities, and a $3.2 million gain on the sale of other assets with no like corresponding event in 2023. Positively impacting the first nine months of 2023 there was a $2.8 million positive variance in deferred compensation BOLI and a $0.4 million increase in life insurance proceeds.
- Noninterest expense increased $5.2 million, or 8%, due mostly to the increases in salary expense for new loan production teams and a negative variance in director's deferred compensation expense which is linked to the favorable changes in bank-owned life insurance income described above.
Statement of Condition Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2022)
- Total assets increased by $130.3 million, or 4%, to $3.7 billion, during the first nine months of the year due mostly to an increase in wholesale deposits and borrowed funds which facilitated the purchase of investment securities as well as modest loan growth.
- Cash and due from banks increased $11.4 million to $88.5 million during the first nine months of the year due to an increase in interest earning bank balances.
- Investment securities increased by $62.1 million, or 5%, to $1.2 billion primarily due to strategic purchases of high-quality AAA and AA rated, collateralized loan obligations and government agency securities.
- Gross loans increased $47.9 million predominantly due to a $42.2 million increase in mortgage warehouse line utilization. In addition, C&I and Agricultural production loans increased, but were partially offset by a decline in Farmland loans due to a foreclosure of a single dairy relationship in early 2023.
- Deposits totaled $2.9 billion at September 30, 2023, representing a year-to-date increase of $23.6 million, or 1%. The growth in deposits came mostly from a $45.0 million increase in brokered deposits primarily acquired prior to March 2023 as part of the Company's interest rate risk management and liquidity strategy.
- Long term debt and subordinated debentures were relatively unchanged. Other interest-bearing liabilities increased $83.7 million, or 26%, and consisted primarily of long term FHLB advances.
Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
As of or for the
As of or for the
three months ended
nine months ended
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Net income
$
9,885
$
9,919
$
9,935
$
28,555
$
26,546
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.68
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
1.93
$
1.76
Return on average assets
1.04%
1.07%
1.13%
1.03%
1.03%
Return on average equity
12.62%
13.06%
12.84%
12.41%
10.98%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
3.30%
3.39%
3.63%
3.39%
3.41%
Yield on average loans
4.73%
4.74%
4.28%
4.66%
4.30%
Yield on investments
5.25%
5.02%
3.51%
5.00%
2.61%
Cost of average total deposits
1.20%
1.09%
0.24%
1.04%
0.15%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) (2)
61.46%
62.27%
58.10%
62.83%
61.10%
Total assets
$
3,738,880
$
3,762,461
$
3,532,289
$
3,738,880
$
3,532,289
Loans net of deferred fees
$
2,100,973
$
2,094,464
$
2,020,016
$
2,100,973
$
2,020,016
Noninterest demand deposits
$
1,059,878
$
1,066,498
$
1,118,245
$
1,059,878
$
1,118,245
Total deposits
$
2,869,720
$
2,918,759
$
2,885,468
$
2,869,720
$
2,885,468
Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits
36.9%
36.5%
38.8%
36.9%
38.8%
Shareholders' equity / total assets
8.3%
8.2%
8.4%
8.3%
8.4%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
7.5%
7.5%
7.6%
7.5%
7.6%
Book value per share
$
21.01
$
20.90
$
19.56
$
21.01
$
19.56
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
19.04
$
18.93
$
17.58
$
19.04
$
17.58
(1)
Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2)
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $28.1 million, for the third quarter of 2023, a $0.8 million decrease, or 3% over the third quarter of 2022, but increased $4.3 million, or 5%, to $84.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 relative to the same period in 2022.
For the third quarter of 2023, growth in average interest-earning assets totaled $231.9 million, or 7%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022. The yield on these balances was 94 basis points higher for the same period due mostly to an increase in investment securities as well as loan growth and the result of interest rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee. This increase in yield was offset by a 184 basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period. Although transaction and savings deposit rates have not changed, higher costs of time deposits and borrowed funds including overnight purchases are the primary reasons for the increase in interest expense.
Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods increased $4.3 million, or 5%, due to a change in mix of average interest-earning assets, mostly the deployment of lower yielding interest earning due from bank balances into higher yielding investment securities. Investment balances, which includes overnight funds, with an average yield of 5.0% increased $157.0 million, while gross average loan balances yielding 4.7% increased $64.0 million. The overall yield on the average balances of earning assets was 114 basis points higher for the comparative periods, offset by a 171 basis point increase in interest paid on liabilities. The net impact of these various changes was a 2 basis point decrease in our net interest margin for the nine-months ending September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.
Interest expense was $14.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.3 million, relative to the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, interest expense increased $30.2 million to $36.1 million. The significant increase in interest expense is attributable to an unfavorable shift in interest bearing liabilities and the impact of recent interest rate increases, as the average balance of deposits, including lower cost core deposits decreased $93.2 million while higher cost borrowed funds and wholesale brokered deposits increased by $352.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. For the year-to-date comparisons the increase is attributable to a shift from lower cost transaction accounts to higher cost time accounts as well as an increase in borrowed funds. For the first nine months of 2023, higher cost customer time deposits increased $218.9 million, wholesale brokered deposits increased $106.6 million and borrowed funds increased $247.5 million, while lower cost or no cost deposits decreased $278.4 million.
Our net interest margin was 3.30% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 3.39% for the linked quarter and 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022. While the yield of interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the linked quarter, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 26 basis points for the same period of comparison. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $24.7 million for the linked quarter while the increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $9.0 million for the same period. Even though the volume increase of interest earning assets was more than the increase in interest-bearing liabilities, the larger rate increase on liabilities caused the compression in the linked quarter. Any future FOMC rate hikes could cause further compression in the net interest margin, since overnight borrowing funds instantly reprice higher while there is a lag in the increased yield on interest-earning assets.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
The overall provision for credit losses resulted in a benefit of $0.03 million for the third quarter of 2023; there was a $0.1 million provision for credit losses related to loans and leases offset by a $0.2 million benefit for credit losses from unfunded commitments and no provision for held-to-maturity investment securities, relative to a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, and a year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $0.2 million in 2023 as compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2022. The Company's $1.3 million decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2022, and the $4.0 million year to date decrease in the provision for credit losses, compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to the impact of $4.3 million in net charge-offs in the first nine months of 2022 with only $0.4 million in net charge offs for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net charge-offs in the first nine months of 2023 was primarily related to a single office building loan relationship that was sold at a discount due to an increased risk of default that would have likely led to a prolonged collection period and a single dairy loan relationship.
The Company did not record a provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Although there were debt securities in an unrealized loss position the declines in market values were primarily attributable to changes in interest rates and volatility in the financial markets and not a result of an expected credit loss.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 17%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same quarter in 2022, and decreased $.08 million, or 3% for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The quarterly and year-to-date comparisons were both impacted by favorable fluctuations in income on bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) with underlying investments mapped directly to the Company's deferred compensation plan. The quarterly comparison was also positively impacted by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts for $0.2 million, life insurance proceeds for $0.3 million, and $0.4 million in income from an investment in an SBA loan fund. The year-to-date decrease is the result of 2022 events that did not recur in 2023, including a $1.0 million gain on the sale of debt securities, $3.6 million from gains on the sale of other assets, and the recovery of prior period legal expenses, partially offset by income from an investment in an SBA loan fund for $1.0 million in 2023. Service charges on customer deposit accounts were basically unchanged at $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2022, however for the year-to-date comparison there was a $0.3 million decrease primarily due to decreases in ATM and debit card income.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2023 relative to the third quarter of 2022, and by $5.2 million, or 8%, for the first nine months of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.
Salaries and Benefits were $1.1 million, or 10%, higher in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 and $2.5 million, or 7%, higher for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The reason for this increase is primarily due to the hiring of higher paid new lending teams and management staff for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons. There were 487 full-time equivalent employees at September 30, 2023 as compared to 491 at December 31, 2022 and 500 at September 30, 2022.
Occupancy expenses were relatively unchanged for the third quarter and the first nine-months of 2023 as compared to the same periods in 2022.
Other noninterest expense increased $0.5 million, or 6%, for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the third quarter in 2022, and increased $2.7 million, or 13%, for the first nine months of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The variances for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 were primarily driven by a $0.6 million unfavorable variance in directors deferred compensation expense, linked to the changes in BOLI income, higher FDIC assessment costs, increased marketing costs associated with a deposit acquisition campaign and elevated debit card losses. These increased expenses were partially offset by lower costs in core processing, debit card processing and ATM network costs. For the year-over-year comparison, the categories of increase were the same as with the quarterly comparison, along with a $0.2 million decrease in deposit statement costs offset by increased foreclosed asset costs related to the foreclosure and subsequent sale of one large loan relationship in the first quarter of 2023.
The Company's provision for income taxes was 25.8% of pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2023 relative to 25.1% in the third quarter of 2022, and 25.2% of pre-tax income for the first nine months of 2023 relative to 26.1% for the same period in 2022. The changes in effective tax rate for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons is due to the volatility in the Bank Owned Life Insurance asset value associated with our non-qualified deferred compensation plans.
Balance Sheet Summary
Balance sheet changes during the first nine months of 2023 include an increase in total assets of $130.3 million, or 4%, primarily a result of a $62.1 million increase in investments securities, and a $47.9 million increase in gross loans.
The increase in investment securities of $62.1 million for the year-to-date period consisted primarily of increases in AAA and AA tranches of collateralized loan obligations of $56.5 million and in callable government agency securities for $56.0 million, partially offset by decreases in mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and state and municipal bonds.
Gross loan balances increased $47.9 million during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily a result of a $42.1 million increase in mortgage warehouse utilization, $22.6 million increase in commercial real estate, and a $35.4 million increase in other commercial loans. Negatively impacting these positive variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in many categories even with solid loan production. In particular there was a $22.4 million decrease in farmland, $11.1 million decrease in other construction and $18.7 million decrease in residential real estate. Further, SBA PPP loan forgiveness resulted in a $1.3 million decline in loan balances, included in the other commercial loan variance noted above.
As indicated in the loan roll forward below, new credit extended for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $14.0 million over the same period in 2022 and decreased $66.4 million for the year-to-date comparisons. This decline in organic loan growth is attributable to competitive pressures in our market and management's unwillingness to compromise the quality of new loans originated, combined with a lack of demand due to the current high interest rate environment. We also had $37.0 million in loan paydowns and maturities, and a decrease in mortgage warehouse and credit line utilization of $25.5 million in the third quarter.
LOAN ROLLFORWARD
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
September
June 30,
September
September
September
Gross loans beginning balance
$
2,094,391
$
2,033,968
$
2,022,662
$
2,052,940
$
1,989,726
New credit extended
68,980
37,030
82,958
158,619
225,054
Loan purchases
-
-
-
-
173,082
Changes in line of credit utilization
(22,517
)
6,622
(7,811
)
(41,685
)
(45,201
)
Change in mortgage warehouse
(3,032
)
42,145
(11,581
)
42,146
(54,630
)
Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (1)
(37,012
)
(25,374
)
(65,864
)
(111,210
)
(267,667
)
Gross loans ending balance
2,100,810
2,094,391
2,020,364
2,100,810
2,020,364
|(1)
Includes $1.6 million from the sale of a performing loan during the second quarter of 2022.
Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $216.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $219.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, was 59.7% at September 30, 2022 and 58.7% at December 31, 2022. Mortgage warehouse utilization increased to 25.0% at September 30, 2023, as compared to 9.9% at December 31, 2022.
PPP loans continue to decline as borrowers receive forgiveness on these loans. There were nine loans for $0.4 million outstanding at September 30, 2023, compared to fourteen loans for $1.8 million at December 31, 2022.
Deposit balances reflect growth of $23.6 million, or 1%, during the first nine months of 2023. Core non-maturity deposits decreased by $173.6 million, or 7%, while customer time deposits increased by $152.1 million, or 38%. Wholesale brokered deposits increased by $45.0 million, or 38%. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at September 30, 2023, were 36.9%, as compared to 38.2% at December 31, 2022.
Other interest-bearing liabilities of $411.9 million on September 30, 2023, consist of $94.9 million in customer repurchase agreements, $182.0 million of FHLB borrowings and $135.0 million in fed funds purchased.
The Company continues to have substantial liquidity. At September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited):
Primary and secondary liquidity sources
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$
88,542
$
77,131
Unpledged investment securities
854,730
1,097,164
Excess pledged securities
326,343
43,096
FHLB borrowing availability
657,548
718,842
Unsecured lines of credit
362,785
237,000
Funds available through fed discount window
383,943
42,278
Totals
$
2,673,891
$
2,215,511
Total capital of $308.9 million at September 30, 2023 reflects an increase of $5.3 million, or 2%, relative to year-end 2022. The increase in equity during the first nine months of 2023 was due to the addition of $28.6 million in net income, offset by a $5.3 million unfavorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss, due principally to changes in investment securities' fair value, $8.5 million in share repurchases, and $10.4 million in dividends paid. The remaining difference is related to the impact of restricted stock.
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed assets, decreased by $18.8 million to $0.8 million for the first nine months of 2023. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans decreased to 0.4% at September 30, 2023 from 0.95% at December 31, 2022. The decrease resulted from a decrease in non-accrual loan balances, primarily as a result of the foreclosure and sale of one loan relationship in the dairy industry consisting of four separate loans in the first quarter of 2023. All the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $23.1 million at both September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. The flat allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was due to fewer net charge offs during the first nine-months of 2023 along with modest loan growth.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was 1.10% of gross loans at September 30, 2023, and 1.12% of gross loans at December 31, 2022. Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases should be sufficient to cover credit losses for the life of the loans and leases outstanding as of September 30, 2023, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the loan and lease loss allowance.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 46th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California, and a dedicated loan production office in Roseville, California. In 2023, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial and a BBB+ rating from Kroll.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies including the impact to the Company and its customers resulting from changes to, and the level of, inflation and interest rates; changes in laws, rules, regulations, or interpretations to which the Company is subject; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its deposit base; loan demand and continued portfolio performance, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations; cyber security risks: the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion; operational risks including the ability to detect and prevent errors and fraud; the effectiveness of the Company's enterprise risk management framework; the impact of adverse developments at other banks, including bank failures, that impact general sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks that could affect stock price; changes to valuations of the Company's assets and liabilities including the allowance for credit losses, earning assets, and intangible assets; changes to the availability of liquidity sources including borrowing lines and the ability to pledge or sell certain assets; costs related to litigation; the effects of severe weather events, pandemics, other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other external events on our business; and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
STATEMENT OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
ASSETS
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Cash and due from banks
$
88,542
$
103,483
$
83,506
$
77,131
$
86,683
Investment securities
Available-for-sale, at fair value
1,010,377
1,027,538
1,040,920
934,923
1,069,434
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
323,544
328,478
332,728
336,881
156,211
Real estate loans
Residential real estate
418,782
426,608
433,185
437,446
441,262
Commercial real estate
1,331,989
1,317,945
1,318,627
1,309,410
1,291,315
Other construction/land
7,320
16,020
15,653
18,412
18,315
Farmland
90,993
92,728
92,906
113,394
117,385
Total real estate loans
1,849,084
1,853,301
1,860,371
1,878,662
1,868,277
Other commercial
140,081
126,360
101,118
104,715
101,437
Mortgage warehouse lines
107,584
110,617
68,472
65,439
46,553
Consumer loans
4,061
4,113
4,007
4,124
4,097
Gross loans
2,100,810
2,094,391
2,033,968
2,052,940
2,020,364
Deferred loan fees
163
73
24
(123
)
(348
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(23,060
)
(23,010
)
(23,090
)
(23,060
)
(23,790
)
Net loans
2,077,913
2,071,454
2,010,902
2,029,757
1,996,226
Bank premises and equipment
21,926
22,072
22,321
22,478
22,688
Other assets
216,578
209,436
203,607
207,420
201,047
Total assets
$
3,738,880
$
3,762,461
$
3,693,984
$
3,608,590
$
3,532,289
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Noninterest demand deposits
$
1,059,878
$
1,066,498
$
1,041,748
$
1,088,199
$
1,118,245
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
561,257
584,263
637,549
641,581
732,468
Savings deposits
400,940
415,793
441,758
456,981
481,882
Money market deposits
130,914
124,834
123,162
139,795
140,620
Customer time deposits
551,731
552,371
519,771
399,608
332,253
Wholesale brokered deposits
165,000
175,000
185,000
120,000
80,000
Total deposits
2,869,720
2,918,759
2,948,988
2,846,164
2,885,468
Long-term debt
49,281
49,259
89,236
49,214
49,196
Subordinated debentures
35,615
35,570
35,526
35,481
35,436
Other interest-bearing liabilities
411,865
398,922
270,861
328,169
215,112
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
3,366,481
3,402,510
3,344,611
3,259,028
3,185,212
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments
600
750
850
840
940
Other liabilities
62,940
49,609
41,513
45,140
51,065
Total capital
308,859
309,592
307,010
303,582
295,072
Total liabilities and capital
$
3,738,880
$
3,762,461
$
3,693,984
$
3,608,590
$
3,532,289
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Goodwill
$
27,357
$
27,357
$
27,357
$
27,357
$
27,357
Core deposit intangible
1,618
1,837
2,056
2,275
2,517
Total intangible assets
$
28,975
$
29,194
$
29,413
$
29,632
$
29,874
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Non-accruing loans
$
781
$
1,141
$
938
$
19,579
$
26,772
Foreclosed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
781
$
1,141
$
938
$
19,579
$
26,772
Quarterly net charge offs
$
67
$
157
$
220
$
7,268
$
224
Past due & still accruing (30-89)
$
806
$
1,873
$
1,241
$
1,203
$
1,242
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.04%
0.05%
0.05%
0.95%
1.33%
NPA's to loans plus foreclosed assets
0.04%
0.05%
0.05%
0.95%
1.33%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
1.10%
1.10%
1.14%
1.12%
1.18%
SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Shareholders' equity / total assets
8.3%
8.2%
8.3%
8.4%
8.4%
Gross loans / deposits
73.2%
71.8%
69.0%
72.1%
70.0%
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
36.9%
36.5%
35.3%
38.2%
38.8%
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Interest income
$
42,384
$
40,875
$
31,928
$
120,678
$
86,216
Interest expense
14,297
12,558
3,017
36,143
5,963
Net interest income
28,087
28,317
28,911
84,535
80,253
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(33
)
(70
)
1,259
157
4,184
Net interest income after provision
28,120
28,387
27,652
84,378
76,069
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
6,055
5,691
6,008
17,127
17,464
Gain on sale of investments
-
351
-
396
1,032
BOLI income (expense)
558
658
(23
)
1,388
(1,252
)
Other noninterest income
1,149
1,313
627
3,444
5,870
Total noninterest income
7,762
8,013
6,612
22,355
23,114
Salaries and benefits
12,623
12,129
11,521
37,567
35,070
Occupancy expense
2,482
2,438
2,470
7,251
7,170
Other noninterest expenses
7,457
8,401
7,005
23,704
21,042
Total noninterest expense
22,562
22,968
20,996
68,522
63,282
Income before taxes
13,320
13,432
13,268
38,211
35,901
Provision for income taxes
3,435
3,513
3,333
9,656
9,355
Net income
$
9,885
$
9,919
$
9,935
$
28,555
$
26,546
TAX DATA
Tax-exempt muni income
$
2,679
$
2,741
$
2,346
$
8,233
$
5,926
Interest income - fully tax equivalent
$
43,096
$
41,604
$
32,552
$
122,867
$
87,791
PER SHARE DATA
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Basic earnings per share
$
0.68
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
1.93
$
1.77
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.68
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
1.93
$
1.76
Common dividends
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.69
$
0.69
Weighted average shares outstanding
14,583,132
14,735,568
14,954,503
14,762,231
14,968,242
Weighted average diluted shares
14,636,477
14,754,764
15,014,048
14,791,696
15,046,883
Book value per basic share (EOP)
$
21.01
$
20.90
$
19.56
$
21.01
$
19.56
Tangible book value per share (EOP)
$
19.04
$
18.93
$
17.58
$
19.04
$
17.58
Common shares outstanding (EOP)
14,702,079
14,811,736
15,085,675
14,702,079
15,085,675
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Return on average equity
12.62%
13.06%
12.84%
12.41%
10.98%
Return on average assets
1.04%
1.07%
1.13%
1.03%
1.03%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
3.30%
3.39%
3.63%
3.39%
3.41%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) (2)
61.46%
62.27%
58.10%
62.83%
61.10%
Net charge offs to avg loans (not annualized)
0.00%
0.01%
1.00%
0.02%
21.00%
(1)
Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2)
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
The following non-GAAP schedule reconciles the book value per share to the tangible book value per share and the GAAP equity ratio to the tangible equity ratio as of the dates indicated:
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Total stockholders' equity
$
308,859
$
309,592
$
295,072
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
28,975
29,194
29,874
Tangible common equity
$
279,884
$
280,398
$
265,198
Total assets
$
3,738,880
$
3,762,461
$
3,532,289
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
28,975
29,194
29,874
Tangible assets
$
3,709,905
$
3,733,267
$
3,502,415
Common shares outstanding
14,702,079
14,811,736
15,085,675
Book value per common share
$
21.01
$
20.90
$
19.56
Tangible book value per common share
$
19.04
$
18.93
$
17.58
Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets
8.26%
8.23%
8.35%
Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets)
7.54%
7.51%
7.57%
For the three months ended:
Efficiency Ratio:
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
Noninterest expense
$
22,562
$
22,968
$
20,996
Divided by:
Net interest income
28,087
28,317
28,911
Tax-equivalent interest income adjustments
712
729
624
Net interest income, adjusted
28,799
29,046
29,535
Noninterest income
7,762
8,013
6,612
Less gain on sale of securities
-
351
-
Tax-equivalent noninterest income adjustments
148
175
(6
)
Noninterest income, adjusted
7,910
7,837
6,606
Net interest income plus noninterest income, adjusted
$
36,709
$
36,883
$
36,141
Efficiency Ratio (tax-equivalent)
61.46%
62.27%
58.10%
NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended
Noninterest income:
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
2023
2022
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
$
6,055
$
5,691
$
6,008
$
17,127
$
17,464
Net gains on sale of securities available-for-sale
-
351
-
396
1,032
Bank-owned life insurance
558
658
(23
)
1,388
(1,252
)
Other
1,149
1,313
627
3,444
5,870
Total noninterest income
$
7,762
$
8,013
$
6,612
$
22,355
$
23,114
As a % of average interest earning assets (1)
0.89%
0.93%
0.81%
0.87%
0.96%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
12,623
$
12,129
$
11,521
$
37,567
$
35,070
Occupancy and equipment costs
2,482
2,438
2,470
7,251
7,170
Advertising and marketing costs
723
410
466
1,646
1,322
Data processing costs
1,369
1,536
1,564
4,433
4,574
Deposit services costs
2,048
2,532
2,450
6,603
7,112
Loan services costs
Loan processing
174
151
128
452
426
Foreclosed assets
(60
)
(33
)
(3
)
665
84
Other operating costs
765
1,490
912
3,244
3,879
Professional services costs
Legal & accounting services
493
483
535
1,623
1,753
Director's costs
732
725
(143
)
1,733
(1,192
)
Other professional service
707
832
855
2,053
2,306
Stationery & supply costs
148
125
114
414
315
Sundry & tellers
358
150
127
838
463
Total noninterest expense
$
22,562
$
22,968
$
20,996
$
68,522
$
63,282
As a % of average interest earning assets (1)
2.58%
2.68%
2.58%
2.67%
2.64%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (2)(3)
61.46%
62.27%
58.10%
62.83%
61.10%
(1)
Annualized
(2)
Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%
(3)
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the quarter ended
For the quarter ended
For the quarter ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Assets
Investments:
Federal funds sold/interest-earning due from's
$
23,760
$
415
6.93%
$
35,236
$
376
4.28%
$
21,845
$
103
1.87%
Taxable
1,005,372
14,375
5.67%
996,117
13,488
5.43%
851,683
7,646
3.56%
Non-taxable
345,645
2,679
3.89%
352,718
2,741
3.95%
336,567
2,346
3.50%
Total investments
1,374,777
17,469
5.25%
1,384,071
16,605
5.02%
1,210,095
10,095
3.51%
Loans: (3)
Real estate
1,854,055
20,764
4.44%
1,858,512
20,827
4.49%
1,862,738
19,808
4.22%
Agricultural production
37,096
649
6.94%
28,472
496
6.99%
29,724
274
3.66%
Commercial
90,348
1,392
6.11%
82,743
1,179
5.72%
75,482
973
5.11%
Consumer
4,303
87
8.02%
4,339
88
8.13%
4,228
132
12.39%
Mortgage warehouse lines
100,549
2,004
7.91%
78,187
1,658
8.51%
46,969
623
5.26%
Other
2,381
19
3.17%
2,483
22
3.55%
2,349
23
3.88%
Total loans
2,088,732
24,915
4.73%
2,054,736
24,270
4.74%
2,021,490
21,833
4.28%
Total interest earning assets (4)
3,463,509
42,384
4.94%
3,438,807
40,875
4.85%
3,231,585
31,928
4.00%
Other earning assets
17,355
16,952
15,717
Non-earning assets
275,883
267,433
255,529
Total assets
$
3,756,747
$
3,723,192
$
3,502,831
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
141,745
$
413
1.16%
$
144,156
$
190
0.53%
$
197,731
$
131
0.26%
NOW
427,278
68
0.06%
454,395
76
0.07%
531,205
80
0.06%
Savings accounts
408,158
69
0.07%
428,222
62
0.06%
485,167
73
0.06%
Money market
127,649
194
0.60%
123,571
72
0.23%
151,816
25
0.07%
Time deposits
557,504
6,514
4.64%
540,540
6,022
4.47%
313,764
1,377
1.74%
Wholesale brokered deposits
162,065
1,509
3.69%
178,728
1,521
3.41%
63,529
75
0.47%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,824,399
8,767
1.91%
1,869,612
7,943
1.70%
1,743,212
1,761
0.40%
Borrowed funds:
Repurchase agreements
83,222
53
0.25%
79,694
65
0.33%
113,933
70
0.24%
Other borrowings
330,221
4,286
5.15%
279,633
3,430
4.92%
45,597
320
2.78%
Long-term debt
49,268
429
3.45%
49,247
429
3.49%
49,182
427
3.44%
Subordinated debentures
35,590
762
8.49%
35,547
691
7.80%
35,409
439
4.92%
Total borrowed funds
498,301
5,530
4.40%
444,121
4,615
4.17%
244,121
1,256
2.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,322,700
14,297
2.44%
2,313,733
12,558
2.18%
1,987,333
3,017
0.60%
Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing
1,064,962
1,050,668
1,140,840
Other liabilities
58,340
54,139
67,603
Shareholders' equity
310,745
304,652
307,055
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,756,747
$
3,723,192
$
3,502,831
Interest income/interest earning assets
4.94%
4.85%
4.00%
Interest expense/interest earning assets
1.64%
1.46%
0.37%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$
28,087
3.30%
$
28,317
3.39%
$
28,911
3.63%
(1)
Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs.
(2)
Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate.
(3)
Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(0.3) million and $0.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(0.3) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
(4)
Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the nine months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Assets
Investments:
Interest-earning due from banks
$
21,504
$
861
5.35%
$
120,359
$
466
0.52%
Taxable
991,302
39,848
5.37%
783,384
15,613
2.66%
Non-taxable
353,173
8,233
3.95%
305,212
5,926
3.29%
Total investments
1,365,979
48,942
5.00%
1,208,955
22,005
2.61%
Loans:(3)
Real estate
$
1,860,504
$
61,491
4.42%
$
1,820,568
$
57,792
4.24%
Agricultural
31,232
1,578
6.76%
31,376
809
3.45%
Commercial
81,397
3,564
5.85%
84,301
3,351
5.31%
Consumer
4,260
263
8.25%
4,313
545
16.89%
Mortgage warehouse lines
79,438
4,779
8.04%
52,650
1,626
4.13%
Other
2,443
61
3.34%
2,066
88
5.69%
Total loans
2,059,274
71,736
4.66%
1,995,274
64,211
4.30%
Total interest earning assets (4)
3,425,253
120,678
4.80%
3,204,229
86,216
3.66%
Other earning assets
16,680
15,675
Non-earning assets
271,949
235,516
Total assets
$
3,713,882
$
3,455,420
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
145,316
$
731
0.67%
$
207,319
$
357
0.23%
NOW
454,900
214
0.06%
540,078
243
0.06%
Savings accounts
431,143
196
0.06%
477,904
210
0.06%
Money market
128,856
291
0.30%
152,912
71
0.06%
Time deposits
520,105
17,043
4.38%
301,173
2,052
0.91%
Brokered deposits
167,782
4,235
3.37%
61,189
172
0.38%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,848,102
22,710
1.64%
1,740,575
3,105
0.24%
Borrowed funds:
Repurchase agreements
88,707
199
0.30%
110,505
228
0.28%
Other borrowings
262,755
9,828
5.00%
15,480
322
2.78%
Long-term debt
49,246
1,286
3.49%
49,162
1,284
3.49%
Subordinated debentures
35,545
2,120
7.97%
35,365
1,024
3.87%
Total borrowed funds
436,253
13,433
4.12%
210,512
2,858
1.81%
Total interest bearing liabilities
2,284,355
36,143
2.12%
1,951,087
5,963
0.41%
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
1,062,114
1,122,556
Other liabilities
59,674
58,393
Shareholders' equity
307,739
323,384
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,713,882
$
3,455,420
Interest income/interest earning assets
4.80%
3.66%
Interest expense/interest earning assets
1.41%
0.25%
Net interest income and margin(5)
$
84,535
3.39%
$
80,253
3.41%
(1)
Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs.
(2)
Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate.
(3)
Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(0.7) million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4)
Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
