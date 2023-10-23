Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Sensationelle Bohrergebnisse! Diese Aktie ist eine Einladung für Investoren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Frankfurt
23.10.23
11:00 Uhr
15,790 Euro
-0,165
-1,03 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,43015,48516:04
15,44515,47016:04
PR Newswire
23.10.2023 | 11:46
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim report third quarter 2023: Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2023

Strong resilience in the quarter

Continuing operations

  • Order intake SEK 28,927 million (29,231)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, declined by 4%
  • Revenues SEK 31,476 million (29,267)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 4%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,312 million (5,889)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 20.1% (20.1.)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,815 million (5,519)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 18.5% (18.9)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,056 million (5,336)
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,900 million (3,396)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,949 million (3,913)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.10 (2.71)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.14 (3.12)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 5,830 million (3,634)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 ( Louise Tjeder ).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM CEST . Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 23, 2023

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on October 23, 2023 .

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3858731/2377671.pdf

Interim report Q3 2023

SOURCE Sandvik

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.