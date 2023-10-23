Interim report third quarter 2023: Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2023

Strong resilience in the quarter

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 28,927 million (29,231)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, declined by 4%

Revenues SEK 31,476 million (29,267)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 4%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,312 million (5,889)

Adjusted EBITA margin 20.1% (20.1.)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,815 million (5,519)

Adjusted EBIT margin 18.5% (18.9)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,056 million (5,336)

Profit for the period SEK 3,900 million (3,396)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,949 million (3,913)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.10 (2.71)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.14 (3.12)

Free operating cash flow SEK 5,830 million (3,634)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 ( Louise Tjeder ).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 23, 2023, at 1:00 PM CEST . Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 23, 2023

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on October 23, 2023 .

