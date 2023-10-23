Verve Therapeutics Announces Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application by the U.S. FDA for VERVE-101 in Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced the lifting of the clinical hold and clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct a clinical trial in the United States evaluating VERVE-101 for the treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). VERVE-101 is an investigational, in vivo base editing medicine designed to be a single-course treatment that inactivates the PCSK9 gene in the liver to durably lower blood low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). HeFH is a prevalent and life-threatening inherited disease characterized by lifelong elevations in blood LDL-C and accelerated atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).



Verve submitted interim clinical data from the dose-escalation portion of the ongoing heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial and addressed the FDA's preclinical questions in its response to the clinical hold. The heart-1 trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of VERVE-101 in patients with HeFH, and is currently being conducted at sites in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. Verve is scheduled to report interim clinical data from the heart-1 trial in a late-breaking science presentation at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023 on November 12, 2023 at 3:30pm E.T. in Philadelphia.

"The clearance of our IND application by the FDA is a significant milestone in our effort to offer patients living with HeFH a transformative alternative to the chronic care model of disease management. This clearance, for the first time, enables clinical development of an in vivo base editing product candidate in the United States," said Andrew Bellinger, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Verve. "Our interactions with the FDA have been valuable, and we plan to incorporate our learnings from this regulatory process to execute a global regulatory strategy across the rest of our pipeline. With the clearance of this IND, we plan to begin the process of activating U.S. clinical trial sites for the heart-1 clinical trial."

About heart-1

heart-1 is an open-label Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who have established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VERVE-101 administration, with additional analyses for pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic reductions in blood PCSK9 protein and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Interim clinical data from the dose escalation portion of the heart-1 clinical trial including safety parameters and changes in blood PCSK9 protein and blood LDL-C levels are expected to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2023. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About VERVE-101

VERVE-101 is a novel, investigational gene editing medicine designed to be a single-course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). VERVE-101 is being developed initially as a treatment for patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a prevalent and potentially life-threatening inherited subtype of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). VERVE-101 consists of an adenine base editor messenger RNA and an optimized guide RNA targeting the PCSK9 gene packaged in an engineered lipid nanoparticle. By making a single A-to-G change in the DNA genetic sequence of PCSK9, VERVE-101 aims to inactivate the target gene. Inactivation of the PCSK9 gene has been shown to up-regulate LDL receptor expression, which leads to lower LDL-C levels, thereby reducing the risk for ASCVD.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's initial three programs - VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 - target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 are designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and are being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately to treat patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

