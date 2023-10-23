Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging Installs Electric Vehicle Chargers at Five McDonald's Restaurant Locations in Puerto Rico

State-of-the-art L2 chargers have been installed in Puerto Rico under an agreement Arcos Dorados.



Miami Beach, Fla., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the installation of Level 2 (L2) Blink IQ200 electric vehicle chargers at five restaurant locations throughout Puerto Rico. The installation was marked by a launch event providing EV drivers with free charging at select locations.

Customers can now charge their EVs while they dine-in at the following locations: Montehiedra, Las Cumbres, Mayaguez Terrace, Ponce by Pass, and Fajardo. The installation of charging stations by Arcos Dorados, the largest independent McDonald's franchisee in the world, and Blink aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Puerto Rico by building infrastructure in convenient locations to strengthen range confidence in current and future EV drivers. The installations were the first round of chargers to be installed under an agreement between Arcos Dorados and Blink, announced in late August.

"We are excited to see how Arcos Dorados has taken immediate action to meet their customers needs and promote environmental conservation for a cleaner future," said Patricia Baires, LATAM Business Development Manager for Blink Charging. "The incorporation of Blink stations at the select restaurants in Puerto Rico demonstrates the aligned commitment to EV adoption and infrastructure development that both companies undoubtedly share."

The agreement further establishes Blink's presence in the Latin American market. To date, Blink has successfully sold or deployed chargers across eight countries in LATAM since entering the market in 2020. EVs are expected to continue to grow in demand throughout Latin America, with a forecasted 5.4 million EVs on roads in the region by 2030.

"We are proud to be able to utilize Blink's innovative electric vehicle charging solutions to address the environmental needs of our planet as we share a commitment towards a clean energy future for Arcos Dorados," said Vincent Lamazou, Managing Director of Arcos Dorados in Puerto Rico.

Blink is committed to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint as the transportation sector remains the dominant contributor of carbon and greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Electric vehicles emit approximately 17-30% less carbon than gasoline or diesel vehicles.

Blink's IQ200 chargers are Level 2 (L2) AC chargers capable of delivering up to 80 amps of output, these chargers can provide approximately 65 miles of charge in just one hour. The IQ200 chargers support convenient payment options such as RFID, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and major credit cards, making them an ideal choice for retail and restaurant locations.

