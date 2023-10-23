

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said a strategic collaboration between its Counterfeit Crimes Unit and the Prada Group resulted in an International counterfeiter's guilty plea to crimes related to the sale of counterfeit luxury products. The criminal referral from the CCU to Chinese law enforcement resulted in a criminal judgment. The defendant has been sentenced to three years in prison, will pay a $25 thousand fine, and forfeit all revenue gained from the sale of counterfeit goods.



Amazon's CCU detected the defendant's attempted counterfeiting in 2021, and following internal investigations, the company provided a criminal referral to the relevant regional Chinese enforcement agency, to pursue a criminal case.



Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's CCU, said: 'This successful result would not have been possible without the collaboration with law enforcement and luxury players such as the Prada Group.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken