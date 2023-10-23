Aker ASA: Presentation of Third-Quarter Results 2023

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 07:00 CET. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CET.

Audiocast details:

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 09:00am CET

Format: Audiocast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20231103_1/

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the audiocast solution during the presentation. It is also possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

