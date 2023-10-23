Anzeige
Montag, 23.10.2023
Sensationelle Bohrergebnisse! Diese Aktie ist eine Einladung für Investoren
23.10.2023 | 15:01
Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies

DJ Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies 
23-Oct-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research | Investment Companies 
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies 
 
We reviewed NBPE's differentiated strategy, strong outperformance and good market positioning in our initiation, 
Co-investments generating superior performance, and 1H'23 results summary: continued growth. The key theme running 
through NBPE's 5 October capital markets day was the superior EBITDA growth of its investee companies. Across the NB 
co-investment platform, in 2006, EBITDA growth was expected to produce 63% of total value creation, but it has risen to 
93% in recent deals. Critically, target IRRs (20%+ net) are unchanged as higher-interest-rate impacts are offset by GP 
actions to grow EBITDA. As GPs look for greater equity support, the NB platform's co-investment pipeline has seen more 
opportunities, despite the slower PE market activity. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2023-cmd-value-creation-from-growing-companies/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
