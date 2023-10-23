DJ Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies 23-Oct-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research | Investment Companies NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies We reviewed NBPE's differentiated strategy, strong outperformance and good market positioning in our initiation, Co-investments generating superior performance, and 1H'23 results summary: continued growth. The key theme running through NBPE's 5 October capital markets day was the superior EBITDA growth of its investee companies. Across the NB co-investment platform, in 2006, EBITDA growth was expected to produce 63% of total value creation, but it has risen to 93% in recent deals. Critically, target IRRs (20%+ net) are unchanged as higher-interest-rate impacts are offset by GP actions to grow EBITDA. As GPs look for greater equity support, the NB platform's co-investment pipeline has seen more opportunities, despite the slower PE market activity. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2023-cmd-value-creation-from-growing-companies/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

