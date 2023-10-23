Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - WINN.AI, an Israel-based sales tech startup that helps sales teams win more deals, now enables salespeople to fully automate Customer Relationship Management (CRM) updates, revolutionizing the way businesses manage and nurture their customer relationships. The company is the first to release fully automated CRM updates of sales meetings, including sales frameworks (MEDDPPIC, BANT, SPICED) and custom CRM fields.

Winn.AI Interface

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9219/184830_02daf34a648e4867_001full.jpg

Since its inception, WINN.AI has automated the process of CRM updates, aiming to make the salespeople's lives easier. Within this mission, they've also kept sellers as a vital part of the process, ensuring that they're still able to review the data before pushing it to the CRM systems. However, in response to continuous requests from its valued customers, the company has now evolved its platform to allow users to skip the data review and approval, and have its advanced AI technology do the heavy lifting and seamlessly update CRM records directly.

Key Trends: Data Accuracy and Trust in Generative AI

Unprecedented Data Accuracy: Over the past year, AI's capabilities have reached an unprecedented level of accuracy and quality as more and more AI tools are being released or integrated into different platforms. As a result, manual review processes have become redundant, enabling sales teams to operate with heightened efficiency and freeing up valuable time that would otherwise be spent on tedious CRM updates.

Growing Trust in Generative AI: WINN.AI saw that teams are increasingly feeling comfortable to automate processes that were once done manually. This shift reflects a growing confidence in AI's capabilities to leave human intervention completely out of the process, enhancing productivity and streamlining workflows across various industries.

WINN.AI Co-Piloting Salespeople

WINN.AI's fully automated CRM updates represent a pivotal step forward for sales teams seeking to optimize their operations and leverage the power of AI-driven solutions. With this innovation, sales professionals can focus more on what they do best - building relationships and closing deals.

As a backup, WINN.AI is still giving users the option of reviewing their meeting notes and editing them before clicking to update the information in the CRM. This dual functionality comes to serve not only those who are ready to fully trust AI in automating CRM updates but also those who still feel the need to review the data and maintain control while WINN.AI serves as their co-pilot.

"With our latest innovation, we are thrilled to offer salespeople the opportunity to fully automate CRM updates, streamlining their workflows and allowing them to focus on what truly matters - building relationships and closing deals," says Eldad Postan-Koren, WINN.AI Co-Founder and CEO. "At WINN.AI, we're committed to staying at the forefront of sales technology, and providing sales teams worldwide with a smarter, more efficient way to manage CRM data and elevate sales performance."

About WINN.AI

Founded in November 2021 by sales tech entrepreneur Eldad Postan-Koren and cybersecurity expert Bar Haleva, WINN.AI offers a real-time AI assistant that helps sales teams win more deals with less hassle through its innovative real-time tracking, capturing, and CRM updating features. The WINN.AI real-time assistant acts as an extra pair of hands during meetings, giving salespeople the freedom to focus their attention entirely on the customer.

For account executives, this means a stronger, more authentic conversation with their prospects with less administrative hassle. For sales leaders, it means more passionate AEs, stronger brand voices, faster onboarding, and, most importantly - increased sales.

Media Contact

Omri Hurwitz

omri@omrihurwitz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184830