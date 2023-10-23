ImmuneOncia (CEO Heung Tae Kim) announced the results of its Phase 1a solid tumour clinical trial (IMC-002-K102 Study) of IMC-002, a CD47 monoclonal antibody, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO 2023) held in Madrid, Spain on October 23rd, 2023.

The dose-escalation study aimed to assess the safety and tolerability, and to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of IMC-002. From May 2022 to October 2023, a total of 12 patients were enrolled in four dose cohorts, each receiving IMC-002 at doses of 5, 10, 20, or 30 mg/kg every 2 weeks (Q2W).

The clinical data showed no dose-limiting toxicities (DLT). 92% of treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) were of Grade 1-2, with 94% occurring during the first treatment cycle. Common side effects associated with anti-CD47 therapy, such as infusion-related reactions, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia, were not reported.

The recommended Phase 2 dose of 20 mg/kg every 3 weeks (Q3W) was established. 6 out of 11 evaluable patients with measurable lesions also demonstrated stable disease (SD). 5 of the patients had liver cancer, and 1 had breast cancer.

Professor Ho Young Lim of Samsung Medical Center, the Principal Investigator (PI) of IMC-002, commented, "CD47 is a promising immune checkpoint inhibitor for activating the anticancer function of macrophages, but it is also expressed on normal cells, raising concerns about hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia. However, most of the side effects of IMC-002 were mild, and 4 out of 6 SD patients received long-term treatment for over 6 months. This clinical trial has confirmed the safety of IMC-002."

Heung Tae Kim, CEO of ImmuneOncia, said, "The recommended dose of every 3 weeks (Q3W) enhances patient convenience and opens up combination treatment opportunities with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as PD-(L)1 or other cytotoxic agents. Observing disease control for over 6 months in 4 SD patients, we expect to further confirm efficacy in Phase 1b, which is set to commence in November this year. We hope to further advance towards our goal of providing patients with a best-in-class anti-CD47 therapy."

IMC-002 is an anti-CD47 antibody that functions as an immune checkpoint inhibitor against macrophages, allowing them to attack cancer cells by blocking the 'don't eat me' signal between CD47 on cancer cells and SIRPa on macrophages. IMC-002 is expected to have a good safety profile by minimising binding to normal cells, including red blood cells.

ImmuneOncia is a biotechnology company specialising in immuno-oncology drug development. In addition to the CD47 antibody IMC-002, ImmuneOncia also has a wide range of pipeline that includes the Phase 2 clinical-stage PD-L1 antibody IMC-001, and the preclinical-stage bispecific antibody IMC-201.

