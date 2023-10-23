QuantalRF AG: QuantalRF Novel RF Architecture Radically Improves Power Efficiency of Wi-Fi 7 Front-Ends

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantalRF, a pioneering developer of cutting-edge RF semiconductor and antenna solutions, is on a mission to significantly reduce power consumption in wireless networks.

Today QuantalRF is proud to present a breakthrough single-chip RF architecture integrating all Wi-Fi front-end components in an ultra-compact design using standard silicon, while exceeding existing performance standards. The Wi-Fi portfolio will encompass all relevant frequency bands and modulation schemes required for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard and future advancements.

Driven by advanced mathematical modeling and state-of-the-art analysis techniques, the QuantalRF team of expert RF engineers has developed a power amplifier architecture that reverses the industry trend of declining power efficiency and unlocks an unprecedented level of on-chip integration.

"This game-changing RF architecture combines our innovations for improved power efficiency, connectivity speeds and range," said Dr. Ali Fard, CEO and CTO of QuantalRF. "Furthermore, with the ability to manufacture using mature silicon processes, it can provide a significant cost advantage over exotic multi-chip alternatives." Dr. Fard further adds, "Given the positive reception from our lead customers, we are excited to announce that our front-end IC line-up for Wi-Fi 7 will be launched in the first half of 2024."

QuantalRF technology is expected to significantly reduce power consumption for client devices such as smartphones and laptops, enabling longer battery life and less heat dissipation. The solution will also support lower energy use in Wi-Fi access points and home gateways to meet tighter emissions regulations.

Leveraging over 200 patents and an exceptional RF design team with decades of experience, QuantalRF is committed to revolutionizing energy savings in next-generation wireless networks, including Wi-Fi, cellular, and IoT, thus paving the way for a new era of powerful and eco-friendly connectivity.

For more information on our transformative RF technology please visit www.quantalrf.com

About QuantalRF AG

QuantalRF is an innovative RF semiconductor company developing disruptive wireless communication solutions to unlock an unmatched user experience.

Our technology is transforming the RF front-end with ultra-compact solutions in CMOS SOI technology rivaling acoustic wave and GaAs performance for commercial broadband applications. We leverage our patented Quantal Technology to substantially improve area, cost, power efficiency and overall performance.

Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with R&D centers in the USA and Sweden, QuantalRF has an extensive portfolio of over 200 patents and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

