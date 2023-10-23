Think Academy U.S.: Think Academy Redefines Online STEM Education: Introducing Advanced Features & Strengthened Curriculum for K-12

From an Upgraded Learning App to Enhanced Course Products: Think Academy Pushes Boundaries to Cultivate the Next Generation of American STEM Young Talents

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Think Academy, a trailblazer in online STEM education, is transforming the learning landscape for K-12 students across 51 U.S. states. With courses from Pre-K to high school, the academy's mission is to spark interest in STEM and cultivate America's future talents(visit thethinkacademy.com for more details).





Think Academy AMC Winners

In October, Think Academy unveiled its latest online course product, aiming to enhance every stage of the learning journey. Key upgrades, as shared by higher elementary grade head Rongsheng Wang and middle school curriculum head Jiani Hou, include:

1. Parental App: This new feature facilitates real-time communication with teachers and customer service. Parents can now monitor academic progress, including class reports, homework submissions, and course details.

2. Mistake Tracker and Collection: The new product boasts an automatic mistakes collection feature, which gathers questions and knowledge points students might have missed during their Think Academy journey. This encompasses pre-class preparations, in-class learning, post-class assignments, and periodic evaluations, making revisions more streamlined and efficient.

3. Video Tutorials for Homework: Post-class assignments now come with detailed video explanations. Upon submission, students can instantly access these tutorials, allowing for immediate corrections, real-time feedback, and a complete learning loop.

On the content front, Haoyuan Li and Yujun Wang, responsible for the elementary curriculum, highlighted the renewed focus on fostering an interest in mathematics and solidifying foundational concepts. Meanwhile, Jiani Hou and Yunhui Wang, overseeing the middle and high school curriculum, emphasized the dual-teacher model. This approach ensures students benefit from the expertise of a content teacher while also receiving personalized attention from a local teacher. Notably, the Honors system has produced 47 AIME Qualifiers and over a hundred AMC 8 Winners. The Advanced system has facilitated students from 27 states to join advanced classes in their local middle schools.

Looking ahead, Think Academy's upcoming high school STEM courses aim to fortify students' scientific foundations before entering college, empowering them with the confidence to pursue STEM majors.

In essence, Think Academy's relentless pursuit of excellence in online STEM education is setting new benchmarks and shaping the future of education in the U.S.



Contact Information

Xu He

Corporate Counsel

rose.he@thethinkacademy.com

SOURCE: Think Academy U.S.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795160/think-academy-redefines-online-stem-education-introducing-advanced-features-strengthened-curriculum-for-k-12