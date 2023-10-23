PropTech Leader Allbridge Welcomes the 6,000th Property to the Skyway Platform

Easy web app puts full PropTech control in the hands of Allbridge customers

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Allbridge , a leader in property technology solutions, today announced the 6,000th property to adopt the Skyway PropTech platform. Allbridge's Skyway is tailored to the needs of hospitality and multifamily industries, providing a single pane of glass to manage one property, an ownership group or an entire brand. Hotel managers and conference staff with access to advanced network configuration, customization and reporting capabilities of Skyway can provide a personalized experience to better manage guest requests, conference needs and other changes in real time. Additionally, Skyway can detect unauthorized network changes, provide proactive notification of misconfigured equipment and automatically document any changes to the network. Skyway users can administer user profiles, view dashboards, and modify branded splash pages on their own and as often as needed.

"With 6,000 properties now active on Skyway, we know we are providing a uniquely valuable platform for our customers, who spend all day every day concerned with the experience they provide to their guests and residents. With Skyway, they can know what's going on with their PropTech and how they can improve the quality of their guest and resident experiences," said Todd Johnstone, CEO of Allbridge. "With Skyway and our Managed Services at Allbridge, our customers have everything they need for PropTech success."

Hoteliers and multifamily property managers need to differentiate their properties by exceeding expectations for new technology offerings. Demands from guests and residents put property managers' ability to efficiently monitor, control and manage all technology investments in focus.

The Skyway data management platform was engineered by Allbridge to work with any CRM or PMS interface and on a mobile device. Skyway is a web-based administrative tool that can be tailored for any brand or flag and includes the design of the property's Internet gateway as well as creating the experience from the guest room, lobby and meeting room to all guest devices. Skyway offers a robust set of features to better support customers and their business needs to deliver one connected experience.

"We have focused on ease and openness as we have developed Skyway. From the start, we wanted to have clean APIs and the ability to work with any hardware our customers might have in place," said Rob Petro, VP of Software Development at Allbridge. "Skyway's advanced monitoring and configuration management are unmatched in the industry, all accessible through a web app that allows our customers to access Skyway from anywhere, with any device, seeing real-time data about the health of their network, the connectivity speeds at the day's conference sessions or how many service tickets are in the queue. They can also act within Skyway, performing key tasks like setting up personal area networks or changing guest authentication parameters."

